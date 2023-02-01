Kerry

Judge says State needs to be alerted to repeated thefts by asylum seeker

Tralee Courthouse. File photo

kerryman

Simon Brouder

A KERRY judge has said that the State needs to be made aware of an asylum seeker who has now been before the courts six times in relation to shoplifting incidents.

26-year-old Khaled Zecker who currently resides at the Linden House Direct Provision Centre at New Road Killarney appeared before Tralee District Court charged with two counts of shoplifting at Manor West Retail Park in Tralee on New Year’s Eve.

Privacy