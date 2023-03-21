Judge says Kerry teenager’s ‘outrageous driving’ could have led to deaths

A Kerry teenager has been banned from driving for two years after appearing before court on both a dangerous-driving charge and a careless-driving charge.

Denis O’Sullivan of 3 Ash Close, Ballydribbeen, Killarney, who was 17 when the incidents occurred but is now 18, was before Killarney District Court his week for dangerous driving on August 21, 2021 and careless driving on September 21, 2021.

Judge David Waters strongly criticised the person who allowed Mr O'Sullivan to own an almost brand-new car at that age.

In relation to the first incident, the court heard that Garda Moynihan was on duty in the Ballyspillane area when a white-coloured Ford Focus overtook a van on the incorrect side of the road and went around the roundabout counter-clockwise, against the flow of traffic.

The court was told that the car was travelling at speeds of between 90km and 100km in a 30km zone. He hit two speed bumps as he travelled into the estate, causing the “car to take flight” while members of the public were present. Judge Waters said it was ‘outrageous’ driving that could have led to a child being killed.

In the second incident, which occurred a month later, Mr O’Sullivan was driving with three passengers, friends of his, around Muckross House and Gardens when he “lost control of the car around a left-hand bend and hit a tree”, the court was told.

Inspector Barry Manton said this was a “serious traffic accident” in which the passengers were injured. One passenger sustained a broken bone in their lower back, close to the spine, and another sustained a cut to their forehead. The driver, Mr O’Sullivan, was uninjured.

A forensic collision investigation was carried out due to the seriousness of the accident, and it found that excess speed led to the driver losing control.

Judge Waters said it was fortunate that someone wasn’t seriously injured or killed. He asked the State how the young man was given keys to a car. He said Mr O’Sullivan was driving like this “with the consent of an adult”.

Defence solicitor Padraig O’Connell explained to the court that the car was registered to the defendant, Mr O'Sullivan, who had borrowed money for the car, and it was his car, bought on hire-purchase agreement. Judge Waters said that someone must have signed the documents.

"Who is to blame, the child or the parent?," he asked.

He said that “huge questions had to be asked about how a child was allowed to go access finance and buy an almost new vehicle and behave in August with no consequences and do the same in September.”

Mr O’Connell said that his client was insured and had a licence too. He said that the passengers in the car in Muckross all indicated that Mr O’Sullivan was not driving dangerously, only that there was a slight increase in speed and he lost control. He also noted the charge was careless driving, not dangerous driving.

He said that Mr O’Sullivan was a “fine upstanding young man” who had not come to Garda attention except for these road-traffic offences.

Judge Waters said that tragedies have happened in cases like this, and then we wring our hands, adding that, in both cases, the court could have been hearing about more serious consequences.

He disqualified Mr O’Sullivan from driving for two years for the dangerous driving charge and one year for the careless driving charge. These suspensions will run concurrently. He also fined him €700, which took both offences into consideration.