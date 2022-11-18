Kerry

Judge hits farmer with €2.5k fine after slurry flows into Kerry river tributary

kerryman

Tadhg Evans

Listowel District Court has hit a farmer with a €2,500 fine after slurry flowed from his farmyard into a tributary of the River Feale.

Kerry County Council (KCC) received a complaint in spring 2019 that slurry had discharged from the farm of John O’Donoghue, Kingsland, Abbeyfeale, County Kerry, into a water course, but by March 8, 2022, he had failed to install the additional storage needed to prevent such run-off occurring. Mr O’Donoghue’s wife and son – Marie and Killian – were also included in a KCC summons but did not receive any penalties.

