Judge hits farmer with €2.5k fine after slurry flows into Kerry river tributary

Listowel District Court has hit a farmer with a €2,500 fine after slurry flowed from his farmyard into a tributary of the River Feale.

Kerry County Council (KCC) received a complaint in spring 2019 that slurry had discharged from the farm of John O’Donoghue, Kingsland, Abbeyfeale, County Kerry, into a water course, but by March 8, 2022, he had failed to install the additional storage needed to prevent such run-off occurring. Mr O’Donoghue’s wife and son – Marie and Killian – were also included in a KCC summons but did not receive any penalties.

Pictures of discharge into the river from Mr O’Donoghue’s farm were handed into Judge David Waters at Thursday’s Court sitting, and Judge Waters expressed concern that the work Mr O’Donoghue needed to carry out had not been completed three years after a complaint first went in.

KCC outlined that inadequate storage was the primary cause of the issue. The local authority issued a warning to Mr O’Donoghue in spring 2019, but additional storage was not in place on a revisit to the farm in February 2020. It was still not in place by March 2022 but has since been installed.

Solicitor Pat Mann described the O’Donoghue family as extraordinarily decent, hard-working people who farm 250 acres of land.

He said the O’Donoghues had made no effort to justify what had happened, had been receptive to the guidance provided by KCC, and had made efforts to get the required work done in the years leading up to March 2022. He handed in an explanation from a contractor who had difficulty getting around to the job, while the family had engaged a previous contractor but he wasn’t getting around to the job, Mr Mann added.

He said efforts to get the O’Donoghues to carry out the work had not been as much of a struggle as with other parties in similar cases, but Judge Waters said it had been “a bit of a struggle” nonetheless. Judge Waters said the incident had dragged out over a number of years and described the amount of slurry discharged as “unforgivable”.

Judge Waters convicted Mr O’Donoghue under Article 6.2 of the European Union (Good Agricultural Practice for the Protection of Waters) Regulations.

He imposed a €2,500 fine on John O’Donoghue and ordered him to pay €350 in costs to Kerry County Council.