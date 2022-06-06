Judge: ‘astonishing’ that mental-health report not available for man facing jail

Judge David Waters has said a man before Listowel District is at a significant disadvantage because psychiatric services “can’t be bothered” providing the court with a brief outline of the man’s engagement with these services.

Alan O’Mahoney (24), Lumberjacks Hostel, 19 Church Street, Listowel, came before last Thursday’s court sitting and pleaded guilty to a range of offences during 2021. The Court head that he has not come to Garda attention since the latest such offence in September 2021.

On May 10, 2021, Gardaí were called to a public-order disturbance on Church Street, Listowel. They spoke to several males, including Mr O’Mahoney, who became highly abusive. He was directed to leave the area, and he called one of the guards “a jumper-up little p****”. He turned for home but was present again at Mill Lane, shouting and singing, five minutes later. He was arrested for using threatening and abusive behaviour.

On another date, Gardaí responded to a request from ambulance control, who said Mr O’Mahoney was on board and becoming violent as they were trying to treat him en-route to University Hospital Kerry.

Gardaí met the ambulance outside Tralee. Mr O’Mahoney threatened to “burst” the guards when they arrived and attempted to strike Garda James Fairbrother.

Also among the matters before the court was an incident on September 4, 2021, when Gardaí were called to College Cross Apartments in Listowel following an argument between the occupants of two apartments. Mr O’Mahoney, using a golf club, broke a patio door worth €800 at Apartment 4, and he had earlier broken a window worth €200.

In June 2020, Mr O’Mahoney appeared before Tralee Circuit Court, where received an 18-month prison sentence for assault causing harm; 12 months for production of an article during a dispute; and 12 months for violent disorder. These were all suspended for 18 months.

Defence solicitor Pádraig O’Connell described Mr O’Mahoney’s personal case as “very sad”. He said he is “completely on his own” and has “gone through the system”, but in recent days he finally gained employment, in the hospitality industry in Ballybunion, where he now resides in a Council house.

Mr O’Connell said his client has attended psychiatric services at UHK and has gone though CAMHS, Narcotics Anonymous, and Cuan Mhuire services. He said that Mr O’Mahoney is doing well and has been free from addictive substances and alcohol in recent months.

Mr O’Connell added that he has been unable to obtain a report on his engagement with mental-health services having been recently under the care of a consultant hospital psychiatrist in Tralee. He added that his client would benefit from this report being made available, but he had been advised that this could not be done as Mr O’Mahoney had moved back to the Listowel district.

Judge Waters said he needs to see the report and feels the services could have provided a brief outline “quite easily” but “somebody couldn’t be bothered putting it down on paper to assist this man”.

“I find that astonishing,” he added, pointing out that he had previously extended legal aid to cover this. Mr O’Connell said he had taken all appropriate steps to obtain this report.

Judge Waters put the matter back to allow more time for the report, and he remanded Mr O’Mahoney on continuing bail until July 7. He said that if Mr O’Mahoney commits any offences in the meantime, he will face a significant custodial sentence.