Judge: ‘astonishing’ that mental-health report not available for man facing jail

Tadhg Evans

Judge David Waters has said a man before Listowel District is at a significant disadvantage because psychiatric services “can’t be bothered” providing the court with a brief outline of the man’s engagement with these services.

Alan O’Mahoney (24), Lumberjacks Hostel, 19 Church Street, Listowel, came before last Thursday’s court sitting and pleaded guilty to a range of offences during 2021. The Court head that he has not come to Garda attention since the latest such offence in September 2021.

