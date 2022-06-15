Kerry

Judge: ‘A third drink driving conviction is worrying’

Killorglin man warned he could face jail if he comes before court again for drink driving

Cahersiveen District Court took place last week. Expand

Sinead Kelleher

A Killorglin man “who was well over the limit” has been convicted for driving with excess alcohol for the third time after he came before Cahersiveen District Court last week.

John Coffey of 36 Baile an Tooreen, Killorglin was detected by gardaí after a traffic collision at Annadale Road, in Killorglin on August 14, 2021. 

