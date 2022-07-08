JP McManus’ Adare Pro Am shows what 2027 Ryder Cup could be worth to Kerry

The JP McManus Pro Am golf tournament in Adare proved to be a massive success and, although in another county, provided a welcome boost to Kerry.

Adare Manor is to host the 2027 Ryder Cup – in the competition’s centenary year – and already thoughts are turning to golf’s biggest event and how Kerry can make the most of its arrival on our doorstep in five years time.

The US Vs Europe face-off may be taking place in county Limerick but Kerry, and particularly the north of the county, is uniquely positioned to benefit from it.

More than 300,000 people are expected to attend the event over its total seven day run with tens of thousands of golf fans flying in from around the world to watch the world’s greatest golfers battle it out.

These international fans will, obviously, need somewhere to stay and that’s where Kerry is really set to cash in.

With hotel rooms in Limerick likely to fill up fast Ryder Cup fans will need to look elsewhere and Kerry is both ideally located and has more than enough beds to cater for the demand.

In fact, it’s in terms of bed numbers that Kerry really has the advantage over Limerick and Clare, which can also expect to enjoy a Ryder Cup spin off

According to Fáilte Ireland figures there are just 27 hotels in Limerick offering a little over 5,000 bed spaces. In Clare there are slightly more beds, roughly 6,000, in 40 hotels.

Kerry, by contrast has almost 13,000 beds in 76 hotels, more beds and hotels than Limerick and Clare combined.

The Kingdom is also home to the most guest houses and B&Bs of any county in Ireland.

Conveniently, the majority of these Kerry beds are located in the, so called, Ryder Cup accommodation ‘sweet spot’, the area within a roughly 100 kilometre radius of the competition venue.

Listowel, Ballybunion and the Tarbert/Glin area are in the prime region – located as they are a relative stones throw from Adare – but Tralee and Killarney are also inside, or very close to, the 100km zone.

Tralee for example is around an hour’s drive from Adare Manor and while that might seem like an irritating daily journey to a local for the average American visitor it’s akin to driving around the corner to the shop.

Of course its not just hotels that will benefit as home owners in Kerry could enjoy a cash bonanza by renting out their properties to Ryder Cup fans.

Already seven Kerry properties in Ballybunion, Listowel and Tralee have been offered for rent on golf accommodation website AccommodationforTheEvent.com which, even at this early stage, has around 100 properties in Limerick, Clare and Kerry on offer for the 2027 competition.

The Kerry properties are being offered for between €18,000 and €45,000 for the duration of the Ryder Cup and while the prices may seem astronomical the website’s owners say many of the homes advertised on the site have already been snapped up by eager golf fans, mostly those from the US.

Away from the accommodation side of things the Ryder Cup will bring other benefits to Kerry.

The first up is advertising. The JP McManus Pro Am – a absolutely tiny event by comparison with the Ryder Cup – saw Kerry’s scenery and several of the county’s golf course feature prominently in the TV coverage.

Tralee and Ballybunion’s world famous courses enjoyed high profile visits from the likes of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Speith, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas and world number one Scottie Scheffler visiting Tralee and Ballybunion, and singing the praises of Kerry’s golf courses.

Woods, for example, expressed a particular fondness for the Kingdom’s links.

“I’ve always loved coming to Ireland. I’ve loved coming here since first time, I think it was in ’99 when me, Payne and Marco (Mark O’Meara) were over here and we were fishing down in Waterville here. We played Ballybunion. Payne made a hole-in-one. We’ve had some great times,” Woods told one interviewer while he was in Adare.

Kerry’s golf clubs can expect bumper numbers – along with quite a few celebrity visits and endorsements –when the Ryder Cup rolls around but many other businesses, especially those in the hospitality sector, will also receive a huge boost.

Golf tourism is remarkably lucrative and Fáilte Ireland estimate the average golfing tourist splashes out at least €1,800 – 80 per cent of that on non golfing spending – three times what a ‘typical’ tourist will spend while in Ireland.

Normally, again according to Fáilte Ireland, around 200,000 golfing tourists arrive in Ireland every year, pumping about €270 million into the economy. The Ryder Cup is expected to attract around 45,000 fans a day and most of the foreign fans are exepcted to spend a few extra days – before and after the competition – enjoying what Ireland and its world famous golf courses have to offer.

As such the financial spin off is set to be enormous, especially in counties, like Kerry, that are close to the Adare venue.

One Kerry politician who can see the potential is Tralee Mayor Mikey Sheehy, who is himself a keen golfer and attended the Adare Pro Am event.

Mayor Sheehy – who was also on hand for Speith, Fowler and Thomas’ visit to Tralee Golf Club in Barrow – has called on Kerry County Council to immediately begin work on a dedicated promotional campaign to encourage Ryder Cup fans to stay in, or visit, Kerry before, during and after the late September 2027 event.

While the contest is still five years away Sheehy makes the point that advance advertising is vital and Kerry needs to be well prepared if it is to fully capitalise on the potential tourism bonanza.

He is absolutely right, when it comes to an opportunity this unique and lucrative there is no time to waste.