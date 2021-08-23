Jordan Lee picked as one of Ireland’s flag bearers in Paralympics opening ceremony

Jordan Lee will be one of Ireland's flag bearers at Tuesday's 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games opening ceremony

Killarney man Jordan Lee will be one of Ireland two flag bearers at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony on Tuesday.

"This is honestly a dream come true,” Lee told RTE Sport. “I did not expect this but I am truly embracing it. I actually got a little bit emotional when I was asked, I know that this will be a moment that will love forever and I can’t wait to get out there."

High jumper Lee, competing in his first Paralympians, won’t be in action in the high jump event until Sunday but will be front and centre on Tuesday when he carries the Irish tricolour along with weightlifter Britney Arendse,

Paralympics Ireland Chef de Mission Neasa Russell said: "We are very proud to introduce Jordan and Britney as our official Team Ireland flag bearers. These are two young rising stars in their sports and they are very deserving of this opportunity.”

The opening ceremony will be broadcast live on RTÉ2 and the RTÉ Player from 11.50am on Tuesday, with highlights at 7pm.