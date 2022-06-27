John Francis Flynn elected Kerry Mayor at Council’s annual meeting

The new Cathaoirleach of Tralee Municipal District is Cllr Mikey Sheehy (FF). Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Cllr Mike O'Shea (FF) is the Cathaoirleach of Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Fianna Fáil Councillor John Francis Flynn has today been elected Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council at the local authority’s Annual Meeting at County Buildings. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

The 31-year-old said his priorities for his tenure would include housing: employment; health and wellbeing; tourism projects; student accommodation; connectivity in rural areas; and strengthening our relationship with the Irish diaspora.

Cllr Flynn, from Upper Tullig, Killorglin, represents the Kenmare Municipal District and is the 67th person to hold the position of Chairperson of the Council or Mayor of the county.

He has been a member of Kerry County Council since 2014, when he became the youngest ever councillor to be elected.

Cllr Flynn said being elected as Mayor of Kerry is a huge honour.

“Kerry is a great county and has so much to be incredibly proud of, whether it is in terms of sports, the economy, the work ethic of the people or just the Céad Míle Fáilte. To be elected Mayor of Kerry is simply the single greatest honour of my life, and I will endeavour as the first citizen of our wonderful county to represent Kerry County Council and the people of the Kingdom to the best of my ability.”

Fine Gael Councillor Bobby O’Connell, who represents the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibne Municipal District, was elected Leas Cathaoirleach of the Council. He is also Leas Cathaoirleach of his own district, where Cllr Michael O’Shea (FF) has was elected Cathaoirleach.

In Tralee, Cllr Mikey Sheehy (FF) was elected as Mayor of Tralee, with the Leas Cathaoirleach position going to Cllr Terry O’Brien (Lab). Tralee is the only district to have an official Mayor as the title was never abolished.

In Kenmare Municipal District, the new Cathaoirleach is Cllr Patrick O’Connor-Scarteen (FG) and Leas Cathaoirleach is Cllr Michael Cahill (FF)

The Killarney Municipal District Cathaoirleach is Cllr Niall Kelleher (FF), and Leas Cathaoirleach is Cllr John O’Donoghue (Ind).

In Listowel Municipal District, the Cathaoirleach is Cllr Aoife Thornton (FG) and Leas Cathaoirleach is Cllr Michael Foley (FG).