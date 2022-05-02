‘Joe Hanley was afraid of bees, but not bombs or bullets’ – a tribute to a friend and colleague

Joe showing off the rosettes won by his beloved Snapper. (Photo by Seanie Cleary).

Joe Hanley was afraid of bees but not bombs or bullets. At least that’s how he told it during one of our forays together with The Kerryman.

As we reported on beehives from the top of The Rose Hotel one sunny spring morning, Joe was stung on both wrists as he photographed the tetchy hive.

Later, while conducting the interview with the beekeeper, Joe could be heard in the background frantically demanding antiseptic cream for his stings.

‘Joe, come on. You served in the most dangerous parts of the Lebanon, these are only a few bee stings,’ I said.

‘I was never afraid of the bombs and bullets, but I am afraid of bees,’ he revealed.

Joe was colourful, witty and always on point with his sense of humour. He excelled in company and enjoyed having a laugh.

Joe never told a short story where he thought the calculation of a yarn or two extra might lengthen it for added appeal.

Usually, you heard Joe Hanley enter the room before you saw him. Optimism and enthusiasm were gold standard traits of his, a glass half-full kind of guy who, on bad days when he’d call you at work, would make the anxiety and frustration fade away.

Although small in stature, Joe was a giant among men due to his outward character, something that made him everyone’s friend.

Warm tributes flowed like ditch water this week from all walks of life. Joe was Tralee’s ‘old stock’ through and through and he knew it; a personal honour reflected in the large turnout for his funeral Mass on Monday.

Trying to interview Joe was a tough ask. Gregarious though he was, he was private about his personal life. When Joe turned 70 in August 2021, I decided to seize the opportunity:

‘Joe, let’s do an interview for your birthday,” I said.

‘Okay. I trust you,’ he replied.

Getting Joe Hanley to sit still long enough to conduct an interview was an achievement in itself. It’s only in recent days that I’ve come to the realise our interview has gone up in terms of personal value.

When someone you know and respect dies, the words they leave behind become magnified. At the time, Joe was undergoing treatment for the cancer that would eventually take him from us.

In hindsight, it's clear from Joe's words and attitude that he was a battler of the highest degree.

The gratitude he expressed for his friends, especially the ‘Kerins’ Park crowd’ [as Joe called them], is something that shined through in that interview.

“The Kerins’ Park crowd are a great bunch. It’s as simple as that. I’d have been lost without these people. Seriously, they got me through it…The doctor told me to get Snapper [Joe’s beloved dog] and he guaranteed me that it will help put my mind at rest.

"No truer words did he speak. The dog gets me out of bed in the morning. He is my very reason for living most days,” he said.

Joe’s love of photography started by chance 46-years ago when he was in the army in Clonmel. He bought a pocket camera and become hooked by the experience.

“It was just an old-style camera. And ‘bang’, that was that. I knew I loved it straight away,” Joe said.

“I loved taking photos of the big names I met around the festival, the likes of Gaybo and Van Morrison come to mind. I once had breakfast with Gay and his family. It was the morning after the Rose Ball, so I wasn’t too healthy, but they were lovely and treated me with respect.

“Meeting my idol, Joe Dolan, and Charlie Haughey on his boat with the Roses are other lovely memories; they were both gentlemen.”

Joe was very proud of his stint in the army and his tours of Lebanon. He credits army life for instilling a sense of duty and discipline in his life, something that never left him right up to his final days.

“I always liked to get dressed up and head out to take photos. I treated every job with respect. It’s about respecting the people you are photographing. I think the army gave me that,” he said.

“We had rough times in Lebanon. The second time there in 1995-96 was a horrible trip as we were under fire most of the time…we were stuck in a bunker for days. I loved the army, and I met some great friends,” he said.

Lastly, Joe gave Tralee a special mention. Seeing as he captured Tralee’s people and places for close to 50-years from behind the lens, it seemed only natural the town he loved so well would get a mention.

“Tralee means a lot to me. I love this town and all the people I’ve met over the years,” he said.

Rest easy my friend. No more bombs or bullets...no more bees! I’ll miss you.