Joe Hanley funeral: A fitting tribute to a soldier, photographer and true son of Tralee

Army soldiers carry the coffin of the late Joe Hanley following his funeral service at St John's Church in Tralee on Monday. Photo Domnick Walsh

It has often been said that there wasn’t a person in Tralee who didn’t know Joe Hanley.

Over the weekend it looked as though there wasn’t a person in town that didn’t attend his removal and funeral service or pay their own tribute to the much loved and much missed ‘Happy Snapper’.

Having bravely, and with incredible dignity, battled a long illness, Joe passed away, in the company of family in the Palliative Care Unit at University Hospital Kerry in the early hours of last Friday morning.

News of his death was greeted with shock and tremendous sadness across the county and especially in Tralee. Indeed, by Friday evening it was nigh on impossible to walk down The Mall without meeting someone with a tale to tell about the county capital’s most ubiquitous photographer.

Social media too was awash with glowing tributes and stories about Joe and his beloved dog Snapper.

Given Joe’s tremendous good nature and his relentlessly upbeat and positive attitude, the volume of tributes will have taken no-one by surprise and Joe would, no doubt, have appreciated them all enormously.

His removal was held at Gleasure’s on Sunday afternoon and hundreds upon hundreds of sympathisers filed though the funeral home to pay their respects to Joe and offer their condolences to his heart broken family and friends.

Joe’s Requiem Mass took place at St John’s on Monday morning and the cavernous church was packed with mourners.

Plenty of tears were shed – particularly when Snapper was brought in to say a final farewell to his master – but there was also plenty of laughter when members of the Goodall family delivered an equally poignant and hilarious joint eulogy.

Joe’s brother, Anthony, also delivered a beautiful tribute to his late sibling – whom he first met just 14 years ago – and which finished with a lengthy standing ovation in Joe’s honour.

During the homily there was reference too to Joe’s extensive photo coverage of Holy Communions and Confirmations in Tralee and further afield, and how he organised group photos with ease and efficiency.

As befitting Joe’s lengthy army career – he served 25 years in the armed forces, including several tours in Lebanon, before he embarked on his career as a photographer – he was afforded a military funeral.

Soldiers from the 12th Infantry Battalion at Sarsfield Barracks shouldered Joe’s flag draped coffin from the church as members of the Irish UN Veterans Association provided a guard of honour.

The State was well represented at the funeral with Education Minister Norma Foley – a long time friend of Joe’s who had penned her own touching tribute to him online – representing the Cabinet.

Joe’s later career in the media was also suitably recognised.

Present and former staff of The Kerryman, along with staff from Radio Kerry, Tralee Today,

Kerry’s Eye and other local media outlets provided a second guard of honour as the hearse carrying Joe’s remains departed St John’s for Rath Cemetery.

Given the length of Joe’s photography career – and his near omnipresent nature – there are very few staff at any Kerry media outlet that Joe had not dealt with at some point.

It was no surprise then that almost every staff member from every local media outlet in the county – and quite a few former staff – lined out to bid Joe a fond farewell as he set off on his final journey.

Joe is survived by his loving family, his brother Anthony, sister Pauline, the Goodall and Quirke families, relatives, his beloved dog Snapper and many, many friends.