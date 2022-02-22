Jockey Oisin Murphy banned for 14-months for COVID breach and failed alcohol tests

Killarney jockey Oisin Murphy has been handed a 14-month suspension, back-dated to December 8, following an independent three-person judicial panel decision on Tuesday afternoon.

Murphy will not be able to ride as a professional jockey again until February 2023. Chair of the panel, James O’Mahony, told Murphy that he may have thought he was ‘above the rules and the law’ at the hearing.

“However high you are, you are not above those [rules]. They apply to all,” said O’Mahony.

The two-time British flat jockey was found guilty of five charges at the hearing that had been due to take place in December 2021 but was rescheduled when Murphy decided to temporarily hand in his licence to take a break from the sport for mental health reasons.

But the panel ruled that Murphy should face two charges in relation to breaking Covid protocols in September 2020, while two failed tests for alcohol in May and October of 2021 were also taken into consideration.

One of the charges emanating from the panel is that Murphy was deemed to have acted ‘in a manner which is prejudicial to the proper integrity, conduct and good reputation of the sport’.

The breakdown of the suspension sees Murphy receive three 11-month bans for the Covid breaches and ‘conduct prejudicial to the reputation of the sport’ - all of which are to run concurrently.

Murphy also receives a fine of £31,111. Moreover, Murphy was handed a 10-day ban for his alcohol misdemeanour at Chester in May 2021, and 90 days for what the panel adjudged to be Murphy’s third positive alcohol test at Newmarket last October.

Murphy cited the pressures associated with the sport while aiming to retain his jockey title, including the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) investigation, as the reasons why he resorted to alcohol and needed professional help.

In a further twist, because Murphy voluntarily handed in his licence on December 8, prior to his rehabilitation, the panel decided he cannot appeal the decision for the duration of the suspension as he currently does not retain a licence.

It had also been mooted that Murphy’s jockey title would be withheld but this did not happen. The fact Murphy openly spoke of the pressures associated with the sport as one of the main contributors to his ill-discipline, will no doubt channel much debate around the welfare of jockeys.