Jobs for young people with Down Syndrome in Kerry as Deenagh Lodge re-opens

The Deenagh Lodge Tea Room Killarney, a cafe run in aid of Kerry Down Syndrome, reopened for summer season on Good Friday. Photo: Annmarie Ladden working hard at the Deenagh Lodge Tea Room on Good Friday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Deenagh Lodge Tea Room Killarney, a cafe run in aid of Kerry Down Syndrome, reopened for summer season 2023 on Good Friday. Photo l-r: Maive Breathnach, Niamh Cronin, Norma Doherty, Annmarie Ladden and James Doyle pictured at the Deenagh Lodge, Killarney on Good Friday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

James Doyle pictured working hard on the reopening day of Deenagh Lodge Tea Room in Killarney on Good Friday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Another welcome sign of spring sprouted up in Killarney over the Easter weekend as the tea rooms at Down Syndrome Kerry-run Deenagh Lodge re-opened – and it will remain open throughout the summer season.

Following its customary winter break, the tea rooms opened their doors again on Good Friday at its location just inside the Port Road entrance to Killarney National Park.

It’s news to the ears of anyone who wishes to call in for a tea, coffee, sandwich, or pastry, but the Lodge’s importance, as ever, extends far beyond the refreshments it serves.

That’s because it provides invaluable training and employment experiences to many people living with Down Syndrome, for whom such opportunities are not always easy to come by.

“It’ll be open from now until September, and the primary purpose of the lodge is to give training and employment to young adults with Down Syndrome in Kerry and beyond,” Denis Cronin of Down Syndrome Kerry explained to The Kerryman.

“It gives them confidence and, like anyone who goes to work, an extra bit of purpose in life.”

Denis added that everyone involved with the Lodge wishes to thank the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) and Park staff for their assistance this season as in seasons past.

All that’s left, now, is for the Lodge to get back to doing what it does best, seven days a week, from 9am to 5pm:

“There’s always a happy atmosphere down there,” Denis said. “Whether you want to pop in for a sandwich or a cuppa, everyone is welcome!”