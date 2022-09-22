Jean Horgan: A tireless spokesperson for Ivy Leaf Drama

Island Players actress and PRO, the late Jean Horgan (centre left) is toasted by husband Tim (left) with Martin Curtin, Siobhán Crowley and Oliver O'Neill at a post festival party at The Crown Hotel after she had been selected as the best supporting actress for her role as the Widow Quinn in John Millington Synge's The Playboy of the Western World at the 1991 Kerry Drama Festival. Photo by: John Reidy 15-3-1991

The death occurred of Jean Horgan, nee Hewitt, 10 The Meadows, Cahereen Heights, Castleisland on Sunday, September 11th.

As one who contributed many column inches in the make-up of these Castleisland pages over the years, Jean was one the last of my long-hand, biro and paper contributors and I thought it appropriate to mark her all too early passing at just 68 years of age.

With the first signs of autumn each year came Jean’s report on an upcoming play and, as the season advanced to post Christmas time, the Kerry Drama Festival became her sole focus.

There was a time in our lives here when, at this time of the year and onwards, we’d expect to see Jean and Danny Broderick and Beth Carty and Ciaran Fleming and Jerome Stack and fellow members of the Island Players turn Dave Geaney’s Corner for the Ivy Leaf Art Centre.

Some with sheaves of paper, others with hands deep in pockets, scarved and hatted in an acknowledgement of the prevailing condition at the turning of the year.

They would have been gathering for rehearsals for a play and Jean, as their PRO, would have made me and my equals well aware of what they were up to.

She reveled in it and was up to high doh as March and the Kerry Drama Festival came around.

I don’t know of a greater community calling than on one who can stand on a stage and deliver lines they’d become so familiar with over months, and give it their almighty best in front of family, neighbours and friends – and for over several decades; Jean, the girl from No. 6 Barrack Street, did it all.

There were great celebrations in Jean’s circle of friends when she won a a best supporting actress award at the 1991 Kerry Drama Festival – on one of the few occasions when the Island Players entered a play in the festival they were hosting.

Herself and the late and highly talented Danny Broderick were particularly good friends and neighbours. They played opposite each other on so many occasions that it all seemed so natural to them.

There’s an even greater poignancy now, with Jean’s passing, to think that she paid tribute to Danny on his death in May 2010.

Their lives were so intertwined as neighbours and friends and fellow thespians. They shared so many scenes in plays on the Ivy Leaf stage that, in paying tribute and in the telling of Danny’s story, she couldn’t but tell her own in tandem and in the following fond terms:

“I lived at No 6 Barrack Street and was six years of age when Danny Broderick arrived with his new bride, Breda to No. 32. So, as far back as 1960 I have memories of my dearly loved friend. Danny taught me how to whip a gig on the cobbled path outside our door. And I remember him fixing my hool-a-hoop after I broke it – and I broke his heart all his life since.

“Old habits die hard and I found myself, in 1983, taking on Jerome’s offer of a part in a comedy: ‘A Gown for his Mistress’ in a role as Danny’s wife – and the rest is history. After that followed: The Camel’s Back; The Field; The Country Boy and so many more.

“All these we played together and our last time together was when we brought back Many Young Men of Twenty and we both played our previous characters, ‘Danger Mulally’ and ‘Kitty Curley’ and enjoyed every minute of it and sang every note to our hearts’ content.

“There was a rare bonding between us and we bounced off each other in every role we played. We both knew if we ‘dried up’ one of us would rescue the other – and we did many a time.

“After winning the Joan Allen-Hewitt Perpetual Cup in the Kerry Drama Festival in March, I gave the cup to Danny to take the first sip. As he did he said to me: “Here’s to Joanie Allen looking down on us tonight.

“Well, he is there with her and with: Gay Carty and Moss Teahan and Lil McCarthy, Gerald Prendiville, Jerh Collins, Brendan O’Connor and Mike Healy.

“The Show Will Go On. Sleep in Peace Danny Boy until we come to ye.” – Jean Horgan – Island Players PRO.

As you take your final bow from all your earthly dramas, may God be good to you Jean.