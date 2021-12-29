Jawed didn’t know if his family was dead or alive during the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

Kilflynn businessman Jawed Noorzai, who was worried about the safety of his family during the American withdrawal of Afghanistan in August. (Picture by Joe Hanley).

In August, Kilflynn businessman Jawed Noorzai was desperately trying to find news of his family’s whereabouts as the Taliban retook Afghanistan in the wake of the American withdrawal. Scenes of utter desperation unfolded in Afghanistan as Jawed felt helpless in Kilflynn village wondering about the safety of those he loved.

I spoke with Jawed while he constantly checked his mobile phone for updates of events back home. Jawed had visited home just three weeks before the fighting intensified, and the American withdrawal gathered momentum.

He noticed an escalation in fighting coming from the hinterlands around his home. But he could never have imagined the ease with which Taliban forces would re-take American and Afghani Government-held strongholds that brought some modicum of normalcy to life.

‘Please pray for my country,” he told The Kerryman.

“My family is now in a very bad situation. I have no idea about family and how they are. Honestly, my heart feels like crying,” he said.

“The Taliban came to my cousin’s house and tried to take his two daughters. When he said no, the Taliban shot him, and the girls were taken. My sister just two weeks before the Taliban arrived had qualified as a doctor, now she must stay at home. She studied for six years. My nephew qualified from college and was looking forward to finding a job, this is all gone now,” he said.

Jawed was living in Kabul at the time of the American invasion in 2001. Despite the fact America has spent more than $2 trillion on the war, lost 6,000 American lives and with over 100,000 Afghans killed, Jawed still believes America helped stabilise his country.

America thought the city of Kabul would hold-out for 90 days. Instead, it took just 10 days for the Taliban to take the city. But Jawed still, even at the last minute, desperately wanted the Americans to come back.

“Everything was perfect when America was here. When they go then everything has gone bad. When America was in Afghanistan there was not too much trouble. The Taliban only make the odd bomb but nothing like this. All the Taliban were in jail but when America go these people now run my country.

"Everyone had nice houses and opportunities to get education. But now everything is gone, we have gone back 20-years. We are sad to see them go, please come back to us,” he said.

Jawed was just a year old when his mother was killed in a Mujahadeen bomb attack 31-years ago. The latter had seized control following a bitter civil war after the Soviet Union’s evacuation of Afghanistan in the mid-1980s.

The Taliban later replaced the Mujahadeen in the 1990s. People of Jawed’s generation have always grown up with war as the background to their lives. Over the past 20-years a new generation grew up released from the clutches of conflict. This is an aspect that makes Jawed sad.

He concluded by appealing to the world to help his country and his people who have suffered war and destruction across the generations.

“The world is watching us but is not listening to us,” he said.

“We cannot take much more. This is a very bad situation. The Taliban is an animal and has ruined my country. Ireland is now my country and I have got great support from people here, but my heart is breaking for my home and my family,” Jawed said.

