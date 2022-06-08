Jamie walking on aer-waves at the controls of Raidió Rí Rá

Jamie Flannery, who recently took up the role of Manager of Raidió Rí Rá, hosted a relaunch of the youth oriented online radio station at their Dublin headquarters recently with a little help from Junior Culture, Arts and Gaeltacht Minister Jack Chambers as he drives ahead with plans to make the station the go to place for young listeners.

Jamie, who was appointed manager of the all-Irish Raidió Rí Rá in April, believes the station can play an important part in presenting and promoting Irish as a living language among young people.

As part of the job he presents an entertainment programme on Raidió na Gaeltachta from Tuesday to Friday (9pm – 10pm) with Cillian De Búrca, which he hugely enjoys, and in the longer term he hopes to establish a presence for Raidió Rí Rá on the national airwaves.

“We in Raidió Rí-Rá, the national Irish language radio station for young people, are delighted with the development of our studio in Dublin. These developments will enable us to increase the number of live shows broadcast on Raidió Rí-Rá and more presenters will be able to engage with the station from now on,” Jamie said at the official re-opening of the station’s studios in the Conradh na Gaeilge building on Harcourt Street, Dublin.

“This development strengthens our case for the station for young people to be broadcasting on FM full-time,” he added.