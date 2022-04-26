James on the road to recovery as he pays visit home

After almsot four months recoving in hospital in the US and in UHK James returned home to Wateville to his parents, Peggy and Eddie, during Easter. It was his first visit home in 18 years.

It has been a difficult four months for the Quinlan family but the support they have received from across Kerry and beyond and the wonderful medical teams in the US and in Kerry have turned their heart-ache into joy.

Just days before Christmas James Quinlan (47) from Waterville suffered a major brain haemorrhage leaving him in a critical condition in the US, where he has lived for much of his life.

The tragic and shocking news plunged the Quinlan family into despair as they prayed for the recovery of James and their prayers were answered as James rallied and fought in the weeks following the haemorrhage.

James’s family including his parents Eddie and Peggy, who live in Waterville and his sisters, Karina who lives in Killarney while his other sister Laura is in Cork and his brothers, Gary in the US and Adrian in Toronto, rallied around James as he fought for his life.

Though he regained consciousness and began to improve the seriousness of his condition meant that James has a long road to recovery so James’s family and friends launched a fundraising drive to bring him home to Ireland and to ensure he got the medical care he needs.

Prior to emigrating to the US James was involved in rallying in Kerry and his friends in clubs around the county played a huge part in helping raise funds to bring James home.

In February, James returned to Ireland and to University Hospital Kerry, where he remains today battling to get back on his feet and this family this week told The Kerryman that James is doing well.

In fact, during Easter James made his first visit home from hospital (pictured above), the first time he had been home to Waterville in 18 years. It was a day his family thought they would never see.

The Quinlan family thanked the public for their support in raising vital funds and James’s medical teams who have given him the best care.

“With the support and generosity of everyone we were able able bring James Quinlan home from New York in February, where he has since been receiving outstanding care and treatment in UHK,” said his sister, Karina.

“The family would like to express their immense gratitude to all the community, medical staff of UHK and CUH for their continued support. Especially to the outstanding team who work on and with the Carrig ward, who's dedication has brought James so far in his recovery.”

Karina says the family are hopeful that he can soon return home to Waterville full-time though he still has a long road to recovery.

“Because of his complex condition and his current progression the family will continue his rehabilitation and recovery from his home in Waterville in the near future,” explained Karina.



