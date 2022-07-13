Jackie publishes collection of 227 new tunes

The cover of Jackie Daly's collection of 277 self composed tunes. Photo by John Reidy

The highly-anticipated collection of original Irish tunes by one of Ireland’s greatest traditional musicians has now been published.

This book of 227 new compositions by Jackie Daly was launched at the Willie Clancy Summer School 2022 in Miltown Malbay, Co. Clare.

It is sure to be in great demand, and is available online from Custy’s Traditional Music Shop through the link below.

The book was edited by Matt Cranitch, with graphic design and layout by Eoin Ó Riabhaigh. The cover features a photographic study of the composer by John Reidy.

A selection of the tunes in the collection, along with audio and video recordings, has been included by the Irish Traditional Music Archive in their monthly series, “Saothar // new compositions for the tradition.”

Jackie Daly was born in Kanturk, Co. Cork, where he grew up surrounded by the rich music tradition of Sliabh Luachra. One of the greatest influences on his early musical development was Ballydesmond fiddle-player, Jim O’Keeffe, a pupil of the famous Sliabh Luachra fiddle-master, Pádraig O’Keeffe. Over the years, Jackie’s lifelong affinity with fiddle-music has resulted in highly-acclaimed albums featuring fiddle and accordion – with the late Cork-based musician Séamus Creagh, with Kevin Burke, with Máire O’Keeffe, and with Matt Cranitch.

Jackie was a central figure in some of the most dominant groups playing Irish music since the 1970s. His performances throughout the world with bands such as De Danann, Patrick Street, Buttons and Bows, Arcady, Reel Union and Kinvara all attest to his wonderful music and versatility.

With this collection of his original compositions, Jackie reveals another dimension to his creative achievements.

Here are 227 new tunes across the various rhythmic genres of Irish music, including Jigs, Reels, Slides, Polkas, Hornpipes, Waltzes and Planxties.

All are written in the traditional style, and are suitable for the various different melody instruments. In addition there is a song, somewhat autobiographical, that he wrote when he was presented with the Kanturk Arts Festival Award in 2009.

In the course of the book, Jackie pays tributes to friends, some departed like the late Susie Cox from Miltown Malbay who passed away only last month.

He didn’t forget his living friends either and there’s a tune dedicated to P.J.Teahan and his Handed Down programme of lectures and music in Scartaglen.

He used the caption slot under one of his tunes, The Humours of Castleisland, to sum up his feelings on the Patrick O’Keeffe Traditional Music Festival thus: “If I get to heaven, I want St. Peter to come to me and say, ‘Welcome to Castleisland and the festival is on!” Inquiries: thejackiedalycollection@gmail.com and the book is also available from: Custy’s Music Shop, Cooks Lane, Ennis, Co. Clare. Tel: 065 68 21727