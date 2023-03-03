Jack Kennedy to miss the Cheltenham Festival as time runs out on recovery from leg injury

Jack Kennedy will miss the 2023 Cheltenham Festival in less than two weeks time due to the leg fracture he sustained in a fall at Nass in January.

It had been hoped Kennedy would get the all clear to ride at the festival from his surgeon Dr Paddy Kenny on Friday, but it was decided a little more time would be the best option for the Dingle man’s full recovery.

It was suggested earlier in the week by trainer Gordon Elliot that the multiple Grade 1 winning jockey had a 50-50 chance of making this year’s event at the Cotswolds.

But speaking to Racing TV, Jack Kennedy’s agent, Kevin O’Ryan, said the Cheltenham Festival had come too soon for Kennedy and that he had tried his best to recover in time.

“He is keen to get back as soon as possible, but he is going to give it all the time it needs,” said O’Ryan.

With the Aintree Festival, as well as the Fairyhouse and Punchestown festivals, still on the horizon, it’s hoped Kennedy will return in the next few weeks in time for the finale to the jump season.