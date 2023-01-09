Jack Kennedy suffers leg break after Naas fall

It’s been confirmed that Jack Kennedy broke his right leg in a fall from Top Bandit during the second race on the card at Naas on Sunday.

The injury comes as a major blow to the Dingle jockey as he was in pole position in the Irish Jockeys Championship when leading Paul Townend by 18 wins.

It’s not the first time the 23-year-old’s brush with injury has interrupted a stellar spell of form. Kennedy had already won three Grade 1s this season and was set to benefit from additional rides at Gordon Elliott’s Cullentra House Stables due to the recent retirement of Davy Russell.

Kennedy's agent Kevin O'Ryan confirmed the extent of the injury to The Racing Post on Monday.

Kennedy has an appointment to see a surgeon this Friday when more will be known about his expected return to the saddle.

“At this stage I have no idea how long he will be out for,” said O’Ryan.

Kennedy will miss much of what is traditionally the peak in the National Hunt season with the Dublin Racing Festival taking place in the first weekend of February, and the Cheltenham Festival in mid-March.

Kennedy’s last major win before his injury was at the Leopardstown Christmas Festival when riding the Gordon Elliott-trained Conflated to win the Grade 1 Savills Chase.