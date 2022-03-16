Jack Kennedy and Delta Work take spoils at Cheltenham to deny Tiger Roll one last win

Proof that there is no quarter given when it comes to riding winners at the Cheltenham Festival was evident this afternoon when Jack Kennedy and Delta Work upset the Tiger Roll retirement party in the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase.

The Gordon Elliott-trained duo took it up three fences from home in atrocious conditions. But just when it seemed like Tiger Roll was about to have a dream send-off to a glittering career, back came Kennedy and Delta Work to snatch it at the death under a brilliant ride by the Dingle man.

“Unbelievable. He’s been very disappointing all season and that has just brought out a new lease of life in him,” Kennedy told ITV Racing.

“He loved it and didn’t miss a beat the whole way. He’s done it very well and I’m delighted. He’s always been one of my favourite horses, ever, so I’m delighted to get that one,” he said.

A disappointing aspect to Kennedy’s first winner of the 2022 festival was the booing from some in the Cheltenham crowd, who were clearly frustrated as they wanted to see Tiger Roll bow out with a win.

Both horses are owned by Michael O’Leary but to suggest that Tiger Roll would be allowed win the race is just as absurd as the undeserving heckles that greeted Delta Work and Kennedy's third win together over fences.

Kennedy is professional through and through, and Delta Work is a horse that means a lot to the Dingle man having won the Irish Gold Cup with the nine-year-old at Leopardstown in 2020.

The Network gelding had lost some of his sparkle over fences of late. However, the more novel twists and turns associated with the cross country course seemed to revive him.