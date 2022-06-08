Kerry

Jack Blanchfield announced as Kerry Junior Historian 2022

Castleisland Community College student Jack Blanchfield, Kerry Junior Historian of the Year is pictured with college Principal Teresa Lonergan and Jimmy Deenihan, President of the Kerry Archaeological and Historical Society. Expand

John Reidy

Jack Blanchfield from Castleisland Community College has been announced as Kerry Junior Historian of the Year 2022.

Jack is a second year student in the school and his project was titled: Dicksgrove, A History.

The Young Kerry Historian is an annual competition held by the Kerry National Museum and several other related organisations.

This year the topic was The Past is My Place and the format of the entry was either essay or project. Jack undertook research of his local area, Dicksgrove located in Currow.

“He studied the local archives in Castleisland library and he also made the trip to Dublin and researched the area in the national archives there.

He presented his entry via a very detailed and interesting project,” said a spokesperson for the college.
 

