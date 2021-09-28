Jack and Ronan take gold at National Finals

Ronan Sheridan jumping for gold in the U14 Long Jump at the National Finals of the Community Games in Carlow last weekend.

The Sheridan siblings representing Duagh/Lyre and who won medals at the National Finals of the Community Games in Carlow last weekend. Ronan (gold), Kate (silver), and Luke (pewter).

Jack Collins from Ballymacelligott on his way to winning gold for Kerry in the U12 600m. The National Finals of the Community Games was held in Carlow last weekend.

Two gold medals, nine silver, four bronze and four pewter is the remarkable haul of medals won by Kerry athletes at the National Finals of the Community Games held in Carlow last weekend.

Jack Collins from Ballymacelligott won gold in the U12 600m. Jack had the field well covered throughout the race and with 200m to go, he made his move to win in scintillating style.

Equally impressive was Ronan Sheridan from Duagh/Lyre. Ronan’s display in the U14 Long Jump earned him a gold medal. It was a memorable occasion for the Sheridan family as Ronan’s siblings also won medals: Kate won silver in the U12 Grass Cycling event over 2km, while Luke won pewter in the U14 High Jump.

In all, Kerry sent 28 competitors to the games. Each athlete had to come through difficult qualifying stages at county and regional level. They competed in 15 competitions that included track, field, and grass cycling.

Chairman/PRO of Kerry Community Games, Nelius Collins, called it ‘a privilege’ to see so many young athletes competing at a high level. He thanked the athletes, and their families, for achieving the level of hard work required to compete at the national games.

“It’s important to see them enjoy themselves. Once they do this they will succeed. There is no point putting them under pressure. They need to have fun to succeed,” said Neilus.

“Kerry had the highest representation in the country in terms of affiliation. Kerry is one of the hardest counties to qualify from. The success that is coming through is phenomenal, and you won’t get anything easy in winning a national medal. All the competitors that travelled to Carlow were fantastic and they did their county proud, every single one of them,” Neilus said.

The Full Kerry Results are as follows:

Track Events.

U12 600m Boys Jack Collins, Ballymacelligott 1st

U10 100m Boys Conor Mulvihill Moyvane Knockanure 2nd

U14 100m Girls Saoirse Dillon, Duagh/Lyre 2nd

U16 100m Boys Samuel Regan, Spa Fenit Barrow 2nd

U16 200m Girls Lily Mai O´Gara Spa Fenit/Barrow 2nd

U10 60m Hurdles Simon Russell Ballyduff 3rd

U14 800m Girls Keeva Riordan Beaufort 3rd

U16 200m Boys Brendan O´Leary Tarbert 4th

U12 100m Boys Steve Reidy, Lixnaw 4th

Field Events.

U14 Long Jump Boys Ronan Sheridan Duagh/Lyre 1st

U12 Ball Throw Boys Kevin O´Shea Firies 2nd

U14 Javelin Girls Stephanie Reid Annascaul/Camp/Inch 2nd

U14 Javelin Boys Fionan Ryan, Spa Fenit/Barrow 2nd

U14 Shot Putt Boys Kieran Keane Annascaul/Camp/Inch 2nd

U16 High Jump Girls Mollie O´Riordan Moyvane/Knockanure 4th

U16 High Jump Boys Luke Sheridan Duagh/Lyre 4th

2k Grass Cycling.

U12 Grass cycling Girls Kate Sheridan Duagh/Lyre 2nd

U12 Grass cycling Boys Conor Lynch Rathmore/Gneeveguilla 3rd

U14 Grass cycling Boys Evan Cashell Lowe Spa Fenit/Barrow 3rd