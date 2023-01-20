Kerry

Jacinda Ardern stepping down but will still inspire women the world over

Sinead Kelleher

The resignation of Jacinda Ardern has been met with some shock, not least by those who look up to her as symbol of what women can achieve while raising a family.

Heroes are those you look up to, usually from a distance, and the New Zealand Prime Minister ticked that box for me. Not only did she do a good job in office, having been widely lauded for her handling of the Christchurch mosque shootings and the COVID pandemic, she was an example for women.

