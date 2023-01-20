Jacinda Ardern stepping down but will still inspire women the world over

The resignation of Jacinda Ardern has been met with some shock, not least by those who look up to her as symbol of what women can achieve while raising a family.

Heroes are those you look up to, usually from a distance, and the New Zealand Prime Minister ticked that box for me. Not only did she do a good job in office, having been widely lauded for her handling of the Christchurch mosque shootings and the COVID pandemic, she was an example for women.

We have been lucky here to have had shining examples of women in leading roles, not least by having had two female heads of state, but we have yet to have a female Taoiseach, despite having four female Tánaistí. In more than 100 years of the Dáil, not a single woman has led. I find that fact extraordinary.

Without doubt, political roles filled by women have increased, and gender quotas, love them or hate them, have helped in that regard. Hopefully, with the first sounds of elections ringing in our ears, we will have more women than ever on the next general and local election ballot sheets.

Of course, depending on how it plays out, there is a possibility of Mary Lou McDonald breaking the glass ceiling, but it is far from certain as a week, never mind a year, is a long time in politics, as the saying goes.

What is certain is that we need more women in politics, and the resignation of Jacinda Ardern is a blow.

This week, she has said she has "no more in the tank" and cannot continue leading the country. She will step down no later than early February and not seek re-election after five and a half years at the helm.

While she has not cited the uncomfortable combination of political life and family life as a reason for leaving office, instead saying she feels it’s the right time to go, one can’t but think that her family played a part in her decision.

This is backed up by her parting speech, in which she told her daughter she was looking forward to her first day at school; and her long-term partner that she looked forward to marrying him.

Our own Justice Minister Helen McEntee has been in a slightly similar situation of giving birth while in office – the first time in her role as Justice Minister. It was such a rare occurrence in our history that maternity leave for TDs and Ministers came to the fore as an issue – enough said on this, I think.

All the steps forward taken by women in politics have now slightly dimmed in the cloud of Ardern's announcement. Her resignation must make us reflect more strongly on women’s place in politics.

She governed, and she governed well, if not without her share of controversy. She became a role model for women thinking of following in her footsteps. She was a Prime Minister while having a child; others can do that too. While she may no longer hold that office, let’s not let what she achieved be lessened by her resignation.

Let her five and a half years be an inspiration to women thinking of putting their names on the ballot paper here for next year. We need more women in politics. She has shown it can be done and, whatever her reasons for stepping aside, it still can be done.

Elections are around the corner, and the coming months will see names going forward for local elections in 2024. A Council seat may not be a leading role, but they can often be an ideal starting position. Meanwhile, signals indicate that the next General Election probably won’t be long after, so there are plenty more ballot papers to be filled there.