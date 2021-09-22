Iveragh Learning Landscapes returns for 2021

A weekend of exploration, knowledge sharing, and outdoor learning is planned for the annual Iveragh Learning Landscapes weekend which will take place this coming weekend of October 1 to 3.

The theme is ‘Looking to the past, to help survive the future’ connecting with nature and heritage, to calm the soul and create a brighter future. All the ideas of reuse, recycle and recovery are not new concepts. Two generations back, this was a way of life. It wasn’t a behaviour that needed to be incentivized, it just was. By walking back, into the arms of Mother Nature, while carrying our i-Pads and using apps for identification of plants, birds and insects, we are combining the past with the present, to bring hope for the future. Connect to the past, to repair the future! Downloading nature and the past, to update the future!

Iveragh Learning Landscapes 2021 is supported by Sea Synergy and UCC LIVE Ecomuseum.

The weekend will be all about combining the past with the present, to bring hope for the future. There will be school visits with story teller and outdoor education facilitator, Sean O'Laoghaire, in the week leading up to the event. On Friday evening, virtual talks will be held with poet Paddy De Bushe and Laura Kate Howell founder of ‘Essentially Eco and Stories of Change’ and others who will discuss how our heritage and stories of the past can help influence our future positively.

The family friendly weekend will have small group activities such as Tribal Challenge and nature connection with Sean O'Laoghaire, cetacean surveying, bird watching and rock art with UCC LIVE officers Fiach Byrne, Christina Winkler and Aoibheann Lambe, a Sea Shore Safari with Sea Synergy and Celestial growing with Mary Concannon. There will also be a Dark Sky evening looking for shooting stars and sea sparkle!

The weekend will be finished up with a social gathering in the Fair Green, Cahersiveen on Sunday morning to network and reflect on the weekend’s experiences.

Workshops have limited availability, please purchase your tickets on Eventbrite: Iveragh Learning Landscapes 2021

Find out more on our Facebook: Iveragh Learning Landscapes

For other queries please email: iveraghlearninglandscapes@gmail.com