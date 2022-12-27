Iveragh Athletics club ends 2022 on a high

Iveragh Athletics Club has ended its 2022 season on a high note with a visit from the man of the moment, Santa Claus.

The end-of-year celebration also marked the final leg of their annual Winter League.

The past 12 months have been hugely successful for the club, and they are thrilled that membership has continued to grow. In fact, the club has been such a success since its rejuvenation in September 2021 that it has seen a 293-per-cent increase in membership.

With its team of well-equipped and dedicated coaches; athletes oozing with talent and potential; and supportive and enthusiastic parents, Iveragh Athletics Club really feels it has tapped into the winning formula.

While the focus is on the juvenile members of the club, senior members such as Brian Murphy of Valentia Island are making their presence felt at masters level. Brian took first place in the Munster Cross Country event held in Clarecastle, near Ennis.

The club is calling for more members as it faces into 2023, and current members are hopeful of another very successful year.

“We are currently accepting membership for 2023 with another promising year ahead; facilitating both fun and fitness groups as well as the more competitive element of the sport, there is something for everyone in the world of athletics,” said PRO Moira Ní Chonchúir.