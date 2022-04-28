Kerry

‘It’s to hell or to Kerry when it comes to wind farms’ – Demand to stop wind farm development

Some councillors engaged in a heated debate during the draft stage of the new County Development Plan 2022-2028. Here’s what some of them had to say on what is an extremely emotive topic in the county. 

Stephen Fernane

Councillors succeeded in altering sections of the draft County Development Plan (2022-2028) relating to areas proposed for wind farm development.

Following hours of intense negotiations, councillors – particularly from the Listowel and Castleisland municipal districts – spoke of how constituents are opposed to further encroachment by wind energy companies in their communities. 

