It’s only just begun for Killarney's Jordan Lee

Context is key.

Jordan Lee sounded a note of disappointment at his own performance after competing at the Paralympic Games on Sunday – he finished ninth in the T47 High Jump, jumping one metre and 74 centimetres – but as he put it himself, he represented his family, Killarney, Kerry, and Ireland at the highest level in the sport.

And that, Jerry Griffin of Killarney Valley Athletics Club feels, is where the focus should be placed. Jordan can jump higher – his personal best is one metre and 95 centimetres – but what matters right now is that he is an Olympian and always will be after competing in Tokyo at the weekend.

“It’s a great honour for the club to be shown on the world stage, and we’re so proud of him,” Jerry told The Kerryman. “To even get there, there was an intensive qualifying process, and he made it through that.

“We have to look at this in context. Jordan finished fourth in the European Championships, and this time he was the second-placed European after the Russian athlete [Georgii] Margiev, so he actually improved in that respect. We must remember as well that the winner, Roderick Townsend [Roberts] jumped a new World and Paralympic record at two metres and 15…The margins are very fine at this level, and Jordan’s personal best would have put him in the top five.

“He’s only 21, and he has worked exceptionally hard during what has been a very difficult couple of years. The preparation has been interrupted in terms of events being postponed or moved, but he has shown himself to be so professional over the past 12 months.”

Jordan, who has lived without a left arm from below the elbow after being born with amniotic band syndrome, competes in a star-studded T47 category, and his ninth-place finish on the world stage is especially impressive when you consider that his peak might not be expected for many years yet. Last Sunday’s winner was 12 years Jordan’s senior.

Data collected by the Killarney club indicates that Jordan has already shown the potential to clear two metres, which would be enough to put him in medal contention at future Games.

To get to Tokyo, combining all his preparation sessions together, Jordan jumped over 9,000 metres, lifted 121,340 kilogrammes, and completed almost quarter of a million minutes’ worth of training.

He and coach Tomás Griffin – who is also involved with stars Orla Comerford and Jason Smyth – are scheduled to return to Ireland later this week, and Jerry explained that any homecoming event will be scheduled and prepared with Jordan and Tomás’s wishes in mind.

“We’ll discuss it with them and wait for them to come back to the country on September 2 before arranging anything,” Jerry said. “Pending selections, he has a busy few years coming up with the Worlds in Tokyo; the European Championships, where he’ll be looking to build on his fourth-place finish this year; and then, hopefully, the Paralympics much closer to home in Paris.

“The important thing now, though, is to rest when he comes back because he has reached the end of an Olympic and Paralympics cycle.”