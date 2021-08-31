Kerry

It’s only just begun for Killarney's Jordan Lee

Jordan Lee is now an Olympican, but there’s more to come

Jordan Lee of Ireland before competing in the Men's T47 High Jump at the Olympic Stadium on day five during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile Expand

Tadhg Evans

Context is key.

Jordan Lee sounded a note of disappointment at his own performance after competing at the Paralympic Games on Sunday – he finished ninth in the T47 High Jump, jumping one metre and 74 centimetres – but as he put it himself, he represented his family, Killarney, Kerry, and Ireland at the highest level in the sport.

And that, Jerry Griffin of Killarney Valley Athletics Club feels, is where the focus should be placed. Jordan can jump higher – his personal best is one metre and 95 centimetres – but what matters right now is that he is an Olympian and always will be after competing in Tokyo at the weekend.

