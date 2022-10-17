It’s o-fish-ial! 13 year old Chris to represent Ireland in fishing competition in Wales

It's been a fantastic week for 13 year old Chris Sanbak from Killarney who has this past week been named as one of the lucky few who will get to represent Ireland at U16 level at next years Home Nations fishing championships in Wales.

Chris has been an avid fisherman since he was just five years old but it’s only in the past two to three years that he has taken his interest in the sport to the next level and this was seen most clearly last year when the then 12-year-old set up his own YouTube channel completely dedicated to fishing where he posts videos of him fishing and another where he prepares and cooks the fish he catches.

Now, this passion for fishing has paid off in spades for the teenager as after what was described as a “gruelling weekend in Connaught” at the Inter Provincials that took place in tough conditions up in Mayo and Sligo, Chris and his U16 teammates achieved a silver medal and on the back of his strong performance – he caught 10 flounder over the course of the weekend – Chris was chosen to represent his country next year in June or July.

Chris is the only Kerry representative at his age group to be chosen to represent his country and he spoke to The Kerryman this week of his pride and delight at being chosen.

"I'm very delighted and excited to be representing Ireland next year in Wales. I started ocean fishing maybe 10 or 12 months ago and I really enjoy it,” he said.

“It’ll be first time doing something like this [representing his country] so I don't really know what to expect but I think that it’s going to be a two-day event and I know that there will be a Senior Men’s Team, the U21 Women and then our U16 team,” he said.

“There will be different categories for the age groups but Ireland, we are going to be competing against England, Scotland and Wales. It’s going to be a team effort. There will be six hours on one day and six hours on the other and it will all be beach fishing or surf fishing as it’s called because you’re fishing in the surf. I’m really excited and I can’t wait to get over there,” Chris added.

If anyone would like to see more of his fishing adventures, you can subscribe to Chris’ YouTube channel – where he has 335 subscribers – here.