It’s not just about Kenmare Golf Club. It's part of the town.

Unique ‘Three Brothers’ classic is back as Kenmare club’s resurgence from 2020 continues.

Damien Greer; Gearoid Linnane, Chris Dale and Richard Greer. Expand

Kerryman

Tadhg Evans

It’s not only a flagship event for Kenmare Golf Club; it’s at the heart of the town and its surrounds.

That’s the ethos behind the Three Brothers Golf Classic, and its absence from the calendar in 2020 was another pain for the area and the club to soak up last year. COVID restrictions were hard on golf clubs, but 2020 was also the year that saw an accidental fire claim the Kenmare club’s historic clubhouse.

But the club is rebuilding from that early morning, June 2020 blow, and its signature classic is back as well. It couldn’t be more welcome, Charlie Vaughan of Kenmare Golf Club told The Kerryman.

