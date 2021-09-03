It’s not just about Kenmare Golf Club. It's part of the town.

It’s not only a flagship event for Kenmare Golf Club; it’s at the heart of the town and its surrounds.

That’s the ethos behind the Three Brothers Golf Classic, and its absence from the calendar in 2020 was another pain for the area and the club to soak up last year. COVID restrictions were hard on golf clubs, but 2020 was also the year that saw an accidental fire claim the Kenmare club’s historic clubhouse.

But the club is rebuilding from that early morning, June 2020 blow, and its signature classic is back as well. It couldn’t be more welcome, Charlie Vaughan of Kenmare Golf Club told The Kerryman.

“It’s massive, it was a real gap in the calendar last year,” he said. “This is a vital competition.”

It began in 1978, and this will be its 43rd staging. More than 60 teams of three brothers will tee-off over the course of the two-day event, scheduled to get underway on September 10. Part of the magic is that there’s a waiting list for those who’d like to take part and, if you do get in, your space is held for future editions so long as you can fulfil your entry annually. Such is the prestige of even playing, McGuirks Golf will make presentations to new brothers taking part this year. If you’re in, you’re in, as Charlie puts it.

“It brings a unique atmosphere,” Charlie said. “You might have brothers from three parts of the country together that might not be together during the course of a year. We have one set of brothers, the Reens of Tralee, and they competed in the first classic in 1978.

“It is a source of funds to the club, but it’s by no means a cash cow for us. This is a competition for the town; that’s the ethos. That’s reflected in the support we have from our sponsors, Lee Strand. Kenmare and its surrounds would be a key area for them.

“It’s also reflected in the support we’re getting from Kenmare Shamrocks GAA. We’re working on our clubhouse but it’s out of action this year, so they’ve stepped in and provided us the use of their facilities. It’s being run out of Kenmare GAA club this year and, again, without that, we wouldn’t be able to hold the event.”

The club and the event is also well supported by local businesses, who themselves reap the rewards of its spin-off effect.

As you may have gathered, this year’s entry list is full, but you can still apply for the 2022 waiting list.

A pre-cursor to the main event, an invitational warm-up, will also take place on Thursday, September 9, on the eve of the classic.

Any queries on these and more can be directed to Kenmare Golf Club at (064) 664 1291 or info@kenmaregolfclub.com.