‘It’s like something Putin would do’

Michael and Danny Healy-Rae are opposed to the hiring of a private tech company that targets online disinformation directed at the government's COVID policy. Expand

Stephen Fernane

Deputies Danny and Michael Healy-Rae have criticised Department of Health officials for hiring private tech company Kinzen Ltd, who specialise in detecting and tackling potentially damaging online disinformation aimed at the government’s COVID strategy.

It’s thought Kinzen received €78,000 over nine months while keeping Department of Health officials informed, through daily updates, of online disinformation towards its COVID policy.

