‘It’s like something Putin would do’

Deputies Danny and Michael Healy-Rae have criticised Department of Health officials for hiring private tech company Kinzen Ltd, who specialise in detecting and tackling potentially damaging online disinformation aimed at the government’s COVID strategy.

It’s thought Kinzen received €78,000 over nine months while keeping Department of Health officials informed, through daily updates, of online disinformation towards its COVID policy.

Kinzen say its strategy is about ‘breaking down’ negative and damaging online conversations regarding the government’s vaccination plans, etc.

Kinzen claim its work helps government, and the public, to ‘flatten the curve of the infodemic’ surrounding the fight against COVID in a proactive way.

In a blog by Kinzen CEO Mark Little - a former journalist and presenter with RTE - he stated that the COVID crisis in Ireland has created a template that democracies ‘endangered’ by organised campaigns of online deception can learn from.

He said such a situation requires promoting quality information that is ‘fast, flexible and full of empathy’. But Michael and Danny Healy-Rae, who are members of the Rural Independent Group in Dáil Eireann, are sceptical of online policing by government.

It’s alleged the names of politicians within the Rural Independent Group, among others, were listed in Kinzen’s reports to the Department of Health.

Michael Healy-Rae told The Kerryman that employing Kinzen was a misuse of vital health spending, while setting a dangerous precedent for free speech and expressing one’s opinion.

“It would be far more in their [government] line to use budgets for direct healthcare services and the things that are important to people on the ground, and not to be hiring media gurus to assemble information only to take it apart to try and make themselves look better than what they are,” said Michael Healy-Rae.

“The fear I have is that if it [information] is used for one purpose like this, it can be used for anything, where does it end?

“It is a dangerous step towards total censorship. I am against any kind of government censorship like that, people are entitled to their opinion,” he said.

Danny Healy-Rae also opposes Kinzen’s role in deciphering disinformation regarding COVID policy.

“I never thought that government would resort to seeing what people are saying,” said Danny.

“That’s like something you would see Putin doing. I can’t see what the logic of this is. It’s setting a precedent and does merit a debate in the Dáil about it. The Minister [for Health] and the government need to come in and explain it. It’s up to people to make up their own mind about it [COVID].”

Danny continued: “They are all well-informed and they know the benefits and downside to everything that is going on.

Are the government going to suppress people’s views? Is this the purpose of having these lads monitoring what people are saying? It strikes me of something you wouldn’t hear going on anywhere else only in Russia.”

The government ceased with Kinzen’s services in October.