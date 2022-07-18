‘It's invaluable’ – Kerry family praise Jack & Jill Foundation for help with daughter (3)

Ballyheigue family: Aisling Leen with her husband James and their three-year-old daughter Bella who was born with the rare genetic disorder known as Wolf-Hirschhorn syndrome.

Ballyheigue husband and wife pairing of Aisling and James Leen have this week praised the “invaluable” support being given to their three-year-old daughter Bella by the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation after she was diagnosed with Wolf-Hirschhorn syndrome (WHS), a rare genetic disorder, when when she was just three weeks old.

Wolf-Hirschhorn syndrome is a genetic disorder that affects many parts of the body. The major features include a characteristic facial appearance, delayed growth and development, intellectual disability, low muscle tone (hypotonia), and seizures. Other features may include skeletal abnormalities, congenital heart defects, hearing loss, urinary tract malformations, and/or structural brain abnormalities.

Aisling's sister Roisín also has Wolf-Hirschhorn syndrome so Aisling and her husband James knew of its potential impacts. You can be a carrier of the gene but be unaffected, as was in the case of Aisling.

The chromosomal condition can affect different people in different ways so in Bella’s case she has low muscle tone, is fed through something called a Percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy (PEG) tube, has epilepsy as well as needing lots of physio, a lot of early intervention.

Basically, Aisling said, Bella needs full-time care.

Due to how she is affected by WHS, finding family and friends to care for Bella is always difficult for Aisling and James, hence why the continued support of Jack and Jill is so important to the family.

Speaking to The Kerryman, Bella’s mom Aisling said that she does not know how they would cope as a family without the support of Jack & Jill and encouraged other families in Kerry to look into the charity if they feel like they might be able to benefit from the services the charity provide.

"She was about two or three months old when we were bringing her to Early Intervention in Listowel and that's where we were first told about Jack & Jill. They referred us to them from there and then it was about the January or February after Bella was born that Siobhán, the Jack & Jill liaison nurse came out to the house and it was then that she offered us Jack & Jill nursing hours,” said Aisling.

"At the minute, we're getting 60 nursing hours a month. Our Jack & Jill nurse, she comes out to the house and minds Bella for us and it just gives us a bit of a break. It gives us time to go do the bit of shopping, go to the cinema or just have a rest, things that are just a bit trickier to do when we have Bella. It just gives us that bit of respite,” she continued.

"It's so important. It's invaluable really [the support from Jack & Jill]. It'd be difficult to imagine how we would manage without it really. The support is just brilliant. I'd say it'd be an incredibly hard task to manage on our own so we are incredibly grateful to Jack & Jill. We'd be fighting this battle on our own without them,” Aisling added.

Going on, Aisling said that while they will be able to apply for nursing hours and help from the HSE when Bella is older, for now they are completely reliant on the help they are getting from Jack and Jill.

"We just wouldn't have any break at all if we didn't have their support. Bella just loves her Jack & Jill nurse too. Kayleigh is her name and Bella is just mad about her. She always has the biggest smile on her face when Kayleigh comes in and she [Kayleigh] is a part of the family now at this stage. I would have known her previously and she's brilliant and Bella is mad about her which is the most important thing,” Aisling said.

Finishing up on a positive note, Aisling revealed that Bella, currently an only child, will soon have a little brother or sister to play with as she revealed that she and James are expecting their second child in January of 2023.

For more information on the work that the Jack & Jill Foundation do, you can check out their website at https://www.jackandjill.ie/