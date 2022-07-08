It’s hard being the odd one out in a mask but the reality is that Covid has not gone away

I attended an event this week in what I would say was a small room and one which was tightly packed. A situation that earlier this year would not be condoned, or probably even contemplated, for fear of Covid-19.

However, no such fears abound anymore and life has without doubt returned, largely, to normal. This is of course very welcome and now each and everyone of us can make our own decisions on the situation we find ourselves in, and that is exactly how life should be.

Just like everyone I want the COVID pandemic to be over too and with no restrictions in place the feeling is that the pandemic has finished and we should carry on as normal.

But the reality is that Covid has not gone away and it is still very much real.

This week alone I have several friends and colleagues down with the virus and suffering. It may not be as serious as it once was but it is there and people are sick.

So with that in mind, and my personal fear of contracting it again, I opted to wear my mask at the event but what stood out was that I was the only one to do so. Not one other person in a room of approximately 50 people wore a mask.

Of course, this is entirely a personal choice. It is not compulsory any longer to wear a mask in most settings and it seems we, the public, have taken this very much to the letter of the law.

Just months ago, people would have been wearing masks in this and similar situations but masks appear to be a rarity now.

What also struck me was how I felt wearing that mask. I felt like there was a red flashing beacon over my head marking me as the odd one out.

I felt really, really uncomfortable sitting in the room wearing my mask. It is hard to be the odd one out.

I felt like everyone was looking at me and wondering why I was wearing it? What was wrong with me? Did I have a serious condition? Did I have Covid? Why was I here if I was so afraid of catching the virus?

It felt like everyone was looking at me and I apologised several times for wearing my mask, when no one else was. I seriously considered taking it off I felt so out of place. I was drawing attention to myself by wearing it.

I am quite sure nobody was looking at me and probably could have cared less that I was wearing a mask but that didn’t stop me feeling like the odd one out sitting there with a beacon over my head marking me a Covid worrier.

How times have changed. Not a year ago the odd one out would have been the person not wearing the mask. Now it is the person wearing one.

And there-in lies the problem: it is hard to stand out from the crowd and, therefore, just like me, I am sure many feel like taking it off just to blend in with everyone else.

Health officials still advise wearing a mask in crowded situations but the majority do not anymore it seems therefore it is a case of follow the leader and right now the leader is mask-less.

The pandemic is over and we are now mask-free.

But with my choice to wear a mask I stood out as being different and being different is hard and maybe the reason many opt out of taking the mask precaution. I know it made me re-think my choice.

I do want to fit in and I don’t want to be marked out as being over-zealous in a society that largely thinks the pandemic is over but in reality I am over-zealous and I really, really do not want to get Covid again.

My first and only bout with the virus did not go well, leaving me with chronic fatigue for almost three months.

Luckily, I improved after that time and don’t appear to have developed ‘long Covid’ which is officially anything over three months

I just missed the deadline it seems but for me those 12 weeks were very long and very difficult, both mentally and physically.

For most, this won’t be the case, thankfully, but no one knows who will develop longer symptoms – it could literally be anyone. I never thought for even a nanosecond that it would be me but it was.

So wearing masks might not be such a bad thing with Covid figures rising once again. Kerry is again amongst the counties with the most cases. The figures are not even close the height of the virus now but it is still there whether we like it or not.

I, for one, am going to wear my mask and stand out from the crowd. Even though being different isn’t easy, as I have discovered, I am going to be brave and be the odd one out.