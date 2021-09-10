Killarney musician Cathal Flaherty told The Kerryman this week that he was very pleasantly surprised at the government’s announcement this past week regarding the return of live music.

The announcement means that from Sunday September 6, indoor venues can operate at 60% capacity for events for those who are vaccinated, while outdoor events can operate at 75% capacity.

It also means that live music indoors will return at weddings (as well as dancing) and live music will return in bars too.

The popular local singer, who only two weeks performed outdoors as part of the ‘Kerry Rising’ event at the INEC’s larger Inside Out series of events, said that he had already prepared himself mentally for another month or two of restrictions and strictly smaller outdoor shows but added that he is very happy to have been proven wrong.

"It was more of a shock that it happened so quick more than anything else because we weren't expecting it so soon. The outdoor gigs side of things kicked off a few weeks ago so I think I was prepared to keep that going for a least another month or two until October but the government had other plans which is fantastic you know,” he said.

The easing of restrictions around live shows, both indoors and outdoors, means that Cathal’s calendar is now starting to fill up very quickly which although he says it’s great news, it does mean that he’s having to shun the traditional rock and roll late nights and hit the hay early every night.

"I've gotten loads of calls now over the last day. I'm only back working myself full-time during the days as well so it's gas how I went from literally doing nothing for a year-and-a-half to being so busy! It's taken a while to get used to it all again, there's a lot of hitting the pillow very early at night for me at the moment but I won't complain. It's good to be busy,” he said.

"I couldn't have even imagined a month ago ever being the situation where I'd have to be turning down gigs so it's mad. It's great because there's so much demand there at the moment for shows and people, audiences and stuff, are just so happy to be able to go to gigs again as well,” he continued.

Finally, Cathal said that with the pent up demand for shows amongst the public, he reckons that the next six months to a year are going to mayhem for musicians.

"The end of this year is going to be crazy busy for gigs, I think. Usually Christmas is a busy time for gigs, January then is fairly quiet up until about March. Paddy's Day then usually kicks off the new season. You have to remember as well that there's a lot of rescheduled shows going on in January, February and March so honestly, I think it's going to very busy for the next year if not more with shows,” he finished.