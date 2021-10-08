It’s a family affair for Liam O’Connor as he celebrates release of new single

Newmarket native and Killarney based musician Liam O'Connor with his son Oisín and daughter Saoirse and they are pictured here with Clannad singer Moya Brennan and her son and daughter, Aisling and Paul Jarvis. as they launched their new collaborative single 'Strong in Numbers'.

Internationally acclaimed accordionist Liam O’Connor doesn’t do things by halves. So, when the opportunity came up for the Newmarket native and Killarney based singer to collaborate, not only with Clannad singer Moya Brennan and her family, but also with his own children, Oisín, Saoirse and Cillian, on a new single, he was certainly not going to pass that up.

The single – which is out now – is called ‘Strong in Numbers’ and it was written by Moya and her husband, Tim Jarvis.

As if Moya’s own vocals on their own were not already a huge plus, she is joined on the song by her own equally musically talented children, daughter and son, Aisling and Paul Jarvis and her husband Tim on the cello and Eamonn de Barra on the flute.

The track was produced by Aisling at Moya’s recording studio with an arrangement by Liam O’Connor and Moya.

“We’d all played together recently in The Friary in Killarney and it was such a positive experience for all of us that we just had to repeat it. So not only have we done this recording of ‘Strong in Numbers’ but we’re planning to do the Friary again this year too. After that, I wouldn’t rule anything out!" said Liam.

Moya Brennan, the recipient of 2019's Lifetime Achievement Award in the RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards, is equally excited about the project.

“It was only after the first collaboration between the O’Connor’s and the Brennan’s that I wondered why this doesn’t happen more often. It’s quite an appropriate collaboration, given that it was often families the length and breadth of the country who kept the spirit of Irish music alive through difficult times. If this opens the door for more of these collaborations we’d be thrilled.”

The song is available to listen to now on all platforms and if you’re interested in hearing the song performed live, well Liam and Moya with family in tow will be performing on The Late Late Show tonight on RTÉ so be sure to check that out.