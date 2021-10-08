Kerry

‘It’s 100 percent life changing’ – Ashe reflects on success of her new Cystic Fibrosis medication

Tralee woman Ashe Spillane has Cystic Fibrosis and has been taking new medication, Kaftrio, for the past month. The results, she told Fergus Dennehy this week, have been nothing short of life changing for the 29-year-old. 

Tralee woman Ashe Spillane - who has Cystic Fibrosis - has been speaking about the positive effects that she has felt after being on the new drug Kaftrio for the past month. Expand

Fergus Dennehy

For Ashe Spillane, it’s been an agonising four year wait to get her hands on Kaftrio, the latest medication being used used to treat patients have cystic fibrosis (CF) but after just over a month on the drug, she can testify that it’s certainly been worth the wait with her life having improved drastically in almost every aspect – physically, mentally and socially – since she first started taking it.

Cystic fibrosis is a multi-organ disease that primarily affects the lungs and digestive system. A defective gene and its protein product cause the body to produce unusually thick, sticky mucus that:

  • Clogs the lungs and leads to life-threatening lung infections

  • Obstructs the pancreas and stops natural enzymes from helping the body break down and absorb food.

Ashe first heard about the new game changing medication through her doctor who told her that she to keep herself well enough until the drug was available to the wider public. Ashe actually came close to receiving the medication two years ago when she applied to be part of a trial for it but unfortunately, she did not qualify then and so had to wait a further two years to get it. Even then, this year, the HSE hack a number of months ago set her back getting it and so, it when she finally got it in September, she joked that she had done her time.

