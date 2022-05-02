‘It was our first time feeling joyful since fleeing our homes’ - Ukrainians visit Liscahane Nursery

The group of Ukrainian visitors at Liscahane Nursery and Garden Centre in Ardfert last week.

A GROUP of Ukrainians thanked staff at Liscahane Nursery and Garden Centre in Ardfert for opening the outlet to them in a visit last week – by saying it was the first time they had ‘felt joyful’ since fleeing Putin’s brutal war on their homeland in March.

That was the sentiment outlined in a special thank you note Liscahane owner Don Nolan and staff received after the visit from up to 20 Ukrainians last week.

For a people famously steeped in horticulture, there was of course the profusion of colourful foliage to behold at the well-known garden centre.

But the joy was boosted no end too by a special performance of music and dance Liscahane laid on for their visiting friends.

Friendships had been laid well in advance already, as Liscahane Nursery staff had been helping many of the group establish a garden at the Earl of Desmond Hotel, where they are currently.

Shortly after their arrival at the Earl, many of the refugees had asked if they could possibly begin a little gardening. This led Mayor of Tralee Johnnie Wall to ask Don Nolan if Liscahane could help.

Over the subsequent weeks staff at the nursery have been duly helping the group indulge their green fingers - donating their time and plants to deliver a little much-needed horticultural therapy for the traumatised people.

“We were delighted to have been able to help the group get back to gardening.

“It’s a big part of their culture and some of them are very keen gardeners who’ve been forced to not only flee their homes but large gardens as well,” Don Nolan said.

Both Don and colleague Victoria Keane have been visiting the Earl in recent weeks to help the group cultivate new plant life. But it was last week before they got to visit Liscahane.

There, member of staff Róisín Rice and her daughter Suzie played traditional music for the visitors, with staff member Catherine Spangler and Don’s daughter Bláthnaid – former stars of Siamsa – performing Irish dan cing for the group to Róisín and Suzie’s tunes.

They, in turn, sang Ukrainian folk songs about flowers for their hosts. It was, they said, their first time singing since leaving Ukraine.

The therapeutic effects of both our trad music and dance and gardening are apparently even more powerful in tandem. “We got a lovely note from them the following day to say it was the first time they had felt joyful since fleeing their homes,” Don told The Kerryman.