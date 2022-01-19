Kerry

‘It happens every day right here in Kerry’ – Kerry women shed a light on their own terrifying experiences in the wake of Ashling Murphy’s killing

One of the many signs at vigils across the county to remember Ashling Murphy calling for an end to violence. Photo taken in Cahersiveen by Christy Riordan Expand

Sinead Kelleher

WOMEN are sharing their terrifying experiences of male violence and sexual aggression in this county with The Kerryman this week in the immediate aftermath of the brutal killing of Ashling Murphy.

The primary teacher’s gruesome killing in a popular walking spot in broad daylight has rocked the entire country, igniting a vital reckoning with the constant spectre of male violence against women.

