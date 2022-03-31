‘It feels like I’m living in the closet of my nationality because of one madman’

A Russian woman living in Kerry has spoken of her heartbreak at watching her country wage war in Ukraine and is calling on people here not to ‘hate’ Russia over the actions of a single madman [Putin].

The woman, who does not wish to disclose her identity as she fears for her safety, is working in Kerry and wants to offer her services as a translator to help Ukrainian refugees transition to life here.

“I hate to see this suffering and if I can just help one person. I can imagine how lonely these people feel coming into Ireland,” she told The Kerryman.

She spoke of the huge emotional difficulty in trying to hide her identity since the war started. She accepts that anger towards the Russian aggression in Ukraine is understandable; however, she feels the ordinary Russian people are not responsible.

“It feels like I’m living in the closet of my own nationality because of one madman. People say to me ‘why do you feel this way?’ as no one is reacting badly to the Russian people. But I would rather stay clear of having to mention it. I’m sure that is all in my head, it’s unfortunate. I don’t want a bad reaction,” she said.

Her grandmother grew up in Odessa in Ukraine but now lives in Moscow. She is in regular contact with home, but war is a topic of conversation she prefers to avoid for deeper, cultural reasons.

“A lot of Russians tend to be brainwashed about the war, so I tend to stay clear of conversations about it with her [grandmother]. They [her family] have lived in that country [Russia] for so long that the madness almost seems normal. I don’t talk about the war; I just make sure she is alive.”

Overhearing people condemn Russia in local cafes and supermarkets has felt intimidating over the past month. It’s even more dispiriting as she belongs to a younger generation of Russians who possess a greater outlook and global perspective.

“I do hear people talking around me every day saying the Russians are this and that. But it’s not, it’s just one madman.

"We celebrate the Irish and Russian New Year at home. Putin gives the big address to the country and he seems like such a decent man when he’s talking to the nation on New Year’s Eve. Who could have thought that behind the scenes a war was brewing all along.”

While she acknowledges the true victims of the war are the innocent Ukrainian people, she does feel sadness for the ‘blameless people’ in Russia who are in danger of being defined by Putin’s aggression.

“This is all damaging to Russia’s tourism, trade and world relations. It will put a dampener on an otherwise beautiful country that has a lot to offer. The negative connotations of this will take a long time for people to recover from,” she said.

“The Russian nation should not have to suffer for the actions of a madman. I hope this is over soon and I’m sorry people are suffering violence; human suffering is never the answer.”

Supporting Ukrainians instead of bringing down Russians is one approach she hopes will lead to a de-escalation of tensions and can minimise potential for further conflict.

“Spreading more hate is never the answer to solving hate. Most of us [Russians] are decent people with connections in Ukraine. We want peace more than anything. This is why I want to help Ukrainians in need in Kerry who may want to chat or need help translating. Please contact me,” she said.

Contact. Email: ukraineireland@gmail.com