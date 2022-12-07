Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 4.1°C Dublin

It could be you? Christmas bonus for lucky Kerry EuroMillions raffle winner

Kerry winner of Euromillions 'Ireland Only' €50,000 Raffle. Expand

Close

Kerry winner of Euromillions 'Ireland Only' €50,000 Raffle.

Kerry winner of Euromillions 'Ireland Only' €50,000 Raffle.

Kerry winner of Euromillions 'Ireland Only' €50,000 Raffle.

kerryman

Sinead Kelleher

Another Kerry winner is set for a Christmas surprise after winning €50,000 in Tuesday night, December 8 EuroMillions raffle.

The winning ticket for the  EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ draw was sold in Lidl in Killarney, located just off the Tralee road. 

The National Lottery can reveal that three players in Dublin, three players in Cork and one player in Kerry, Roscommon, Kildare and Wexford all scooped the special raffle prize which was the seventh of twelve draws in the National Lottery’s ’12 Draws of Christmas’ promotion.

This raffle event means that ten players will scoop €50,000 in each EuroMillions draw every Tuesday and Friday between November 15 and December 23.

This is Kerry Newsletter

The top stories from the Kingdom in news and sport, direct to your inbox every week

This field is required

The eight draw will take place this Friday December 9 where ten more players are guaranteed to win the amazing prize.

Meanwhile, a player in Belgium scooped the EuroMillions Jackpot prize worth an astonishing €142,897,164. In total, over 56,000 players in Ireland won prizes.

Privacy