It could be you? Christmas bonus for lucky Kerry EuroMillions raffle winner

Another Kerry winner is set for a Christmas surprise after winning €50,000 in Tuesday night, December 8 EuroMillions raffle.

The winning ticket for the EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ draw was sold in Lidl in Killarney, located just off the Tralee road.

The National Lottery can reveal that three players in Dublin, three players in Cork and one player in Kerry, Roscommon, Kildare and Wexford all scooped the special raffle prize which was the seventh of twelve draws in the National Lottery’s ’12 Draws of Christmas’ promotion.

This raffle event means that ten players will scoop €50,000 in each EuroMillions draw every Tuesday and Friday between November 15 and December 23.

The eight draw will take place this Friday December 9 where ten more players are guaranteed to win the amazing prize.

Meanwhile, a player in Belgium scooped the EuroMillions Jackpot prize worth an astonishing €142,897,164. In total, over 56,000 players in Ireland won prizes.