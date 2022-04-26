Island of Geese site beginning to show signs of progress

Aerial photo showing the large area of the Island of Geese site that is now landscaped. (Photo by Domnick Walsh).

Drone footage of the Island of Geese where Kerry County Council is well underway in the first phase of development of the Tralee site. (Photo by Domnick Walsh).

The Island of Geese site in Tralee is starting to show signs of promise as development works pick up pace at the town’s newest recreational and social space.

Much of the area was recently landscaped, and for the first time since the site was gifted to the people of Tralee by Kerry Group, it is starting to show some welcome signs of becoming a positive amenity area for the people of the town.

It is envisaged the former Denny site, which is bounded by the Matt Talbot Road, Gas Terrace, Rackett Lane, Island of Geese Street, and Waterloo Lane, will form a focal point for the town once it is fully complete.

Cllr Sam Locke (Ind) told The Kerryman that the omniplex space at the Island of Geese is almost finished, while foundations have already been laid for the development of social housing at the site.

The Rose of Tralee Festival also plan to set up a small dome at the site ahead of this year’s Festival of Kerry to facilitate live entertainment.

“There is a lot of landscaping going on at the moment and it is going to look well at the first stage of development,” Cllr Locke said.

“The social housing aspect will commence shortly, which will then progress into the development of the office space.

"The site looks very well at the moment, and this is great to see as it will really lift this side of town when finished. It’s exciting and it gives everyone something to look forward to,” he added.