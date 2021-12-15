ISK pays its respects to former teacher, Kevin Griffin

The memory of the late Kevin Griffin - who passed away in October of 2020 - was honoured and remembered this past weekend by the Intermediate School Killorglin where he taught for 40 years.

Intermediate School Killorglin had the chance to pay its respects to a stalwart of the community, as they held a service last Saturday commemorating former teacher Kevin Griffin.

Kevin taught in the ISK for 40 years and was well-known for his love of teaching and athletics with Star of the Laune AC before his sudden passing in October 2020.

Principal Joe O’ Dwyer said “He went to school and then he taught here for his entire career. We lost a great friend and colleague last year and we didn’t get a chance to mark it until last weekend, so it meant a great deal to everyone in the school.

“After his retirement, Kevin kept an intimate relationship with the school, going on many school tours and the athletic club, who were absolutely fantastic in helping us organise the service.”

The service was conducted by Fr Kevin Sullivan, and it was held at the Star of the Laune AC grounds, where a plaque commemorating Kevin’s involvement in the club was also unveiled following the service.

Kevin’s daughter, Dr Carrie Griffin said “Dad was a great believer in community, and it was really fitting and appropriate that two of his communities – the Intermediate School, Killorglin, where he had been a pupil, and a teacher for 40 years, and Star of the Laune AC – came together in this way to honour and remember him. We were so pleased to be there and to see so many of his ISK colleagues, as well as clubmates from Star of the Laune and Iveragh AC.

“Dad really enjoyed working with young people both inside and outside the classroom, and through athletics he involved and motivated so many kids, helping them to realise their potential and teaching them valuable life skills. It was so special for us to hear the younger athletes speak so eloquently about the positive impact that he had on their lives.

“We’d like to extend our sincere gratitude to Dad’s colleagues and friends in the ISK and in Star of the Laune AC for this wonderful event and memorial and for all they have done to support us over the last year.”