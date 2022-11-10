Kerry

Is it time Jack Kennedy received a civic reception for his Cheltenham Gold Cup win?

Stephen Fernane

Legends of the sport Jim Culloty and Bryan Cooper have both had their Cheltenham Gold Cup achievements honoured in their own county, so why not Jack Kennedy? 

Jack Kennedy after winning the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2021 with Minella Indo. Photo by HRI. Expand

It’s not even uppermost in Kennedy’s mind right now as the national hunt season goes up a gear with all its prizes still to play for. In fact, Kennedy would hardly find the time to attend any appointment outside of his racing duties, such are the demands of his sport.

But when life gets slower for Kennedy and a day arrives when separating the mediocre accolades from the truly important ones is his lot, a civic reception from Kerry County Council is something, I’m sure, he would welcome.

