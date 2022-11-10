Is it time Jack Kennedy received a civic reception for his Cheltenham Gold Cup win?

It’s not even uppermost in Kennedy’s mind right now as the national hunt season goes up a gear with all its prizes still to play for. In fact, Kennedy would hardly find the time to attend any appointment outside of his racing duties, such are the demands of his sport.

But when life gets slower for Kennedy and a day arrives when separating the mediocre accolades from the truly important ones is his lot, a civic reception from Kerry County Council is something, I’m sure, he would welcome.

When Jack won the Cheltenham Gold Cup on Minella Indo in 2021, he missed out on the euphoric reception the occasion merited. COVID restrictions meant Cheltenham looked emptier than a village street on a Sunday morning. Even though Kennedy’s adrenaline made his return to the winner’s enclosure pass by in seconds, the absence of 80,000 people to cheer him on was, and remains, a great pity.

No other jockey - certainly in what’s left of my lifetime - is ever likely to experience that coupling of joy and deadpan silence again during what is Cheltenham’s finest hour.

That aside, amnesties should apply in all areas linked with those insanely difficult days when overlooking the obvious was necessary. Thankfully, there is now time to make amends for oversights and lapses in judgement, one of which is the lack of a civic reception for Jack Kennedy in his native county.

Only three Kerry jockeys know what it feels like to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup since 1924: Killarney’s Jim Culloty in 2002, ’03 and ’04; Tralee’s Bryan Cooper in 2016, and Dingle’s Jack Kennedy in 2021. It’s a remarkable stat for any county to have. Only two - Culloty and Cooper – were awarded civic receptions in honour of their achievements, and rightly so.

Ten years after his triple gold cup success in 2004, Jim Culloty trained Lord Windermere to win the Cheltenham Gold cup in 2014. He was awarded a civic reception for his success. Prior to that, in 1996, he received a first civic reception in Killarney after he was crowned Amateur Champion Jockey in the UK.

In 2016 it was Bryan Cooper’s turn to be honoured by his own people. Surrounded by family at County Buildings in Rathass, Bryan received his civic reception. In 2004, Bryan’s father, Tom, was also given a civic reception for his tremendous training achievements at Cheltenham. So, why not Jack?

Jack is the best there is right now. At the time of writing he has ridden 50 winners and leads the National Hunt Jockeys Championship.

Jack’s journey from precocious youngster to consummate professional happened in the blink of an eye. Still only 22, Kennedy’s rise to the top continues its relentless ability to defy incremental gains in one of the toughest sports known to man or woman. Barry Geraghty, Ruby Walsh, and AP McCoy have all stated in the past that they were nowhere near as talented as Kennedy is at his age.

It's all been said before about Jack. His talent and natural flow on a horse needs no analysis, expect, perhaps, his professional hands, his telepathy and cat-like balance which is second to none. Already this season, Kennedy is blazing a trail: four winners at Down Royal last week, followed by a double at Fairyhouse on Tuesday. True talent and faultless form in perfect harmony.

Kennedy may well be the Irish champion jockey in waiting, even if it’s early days and the best of the Willie Mullins artillery has yet to take up position on the battlefield. You just feel Kennedy’s chance is near. Whenever Davy Russell decides to call time on his fantastic career, it will push Kennedy even closer to becoming champion when he picks up more rides at Gordon Elliott’s Cullentra House.

But all of that is for another day. It’s time Kennedy received a civic reception for his Cheltenham Gold Cup win. Even if Kennedy wins it a dozen more times in his career, you can only win your first gold cup once, of course. That’s the one we should honour.

It may already have been decided in some quiet corner that he is to get a civic reception, which would be great. If not, it’s time some County Councillor, with an eye for sporting achievements, stepped forward to propose it.

A date in the summer or early autumn would be perfect when Kennedy is riding in Killarney or Listowel. The Cheltenham Gold Cup is an epic sporting achievement not many riders are fortunate enough to experience. The fact that three Kerry men have won it tells its own special tale. Racing fans here are proud of the Culloty, Cooper and Kennedy combination at Cheltenham.

The haze and disruption caused by COVID may have resulted in Kennedy being overlooked for a civic reception, and that’s fair enough under the circumstances. But if that is the case, now is a good time to rectify it. Kennedy deserves it.