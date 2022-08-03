Is Hollywood star Tom Cruise on holiday in Kerry?

A private jet belonging to Tom Cruise is understood to have landed in Kerry today, with speculation that the Hollywood star may be holidaying in the Kingdom.

According to a Celebrity Jets tweet earlier today, Tom Cruise's challenger 300 landed near Killarney.

The plane was tracked leaving the US in the early hours of Monday morning and touched down in Shannon before heading further south towards Kerry Airport.

The Hollywood heart-throb previously spent time in Kerry while filming Far and Away in 1992.

It is not known if he was on board, but movie lovers are sure to be on the look-out for the Hollywood superstar.

He also visited Ireland in 2003 when he received a Certificate of Irish Heritage from the then Tánaiste Eamon Gilmore. He also appeared on 'The Late Late Show’ during his visit.