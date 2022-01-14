Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 1.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Is domestic rubbish really the correct place to dispose a positive antigen test?

Thousands of used antigen tests have been dumped in domestic bins across the county in recent weeks. With the use of antigen tests set to spiral in the coming months, Stephen Fernane asks if it is hygienically safe to continue with this method of disposal  

Expand

Close

kerryman

Stephen Fernane

How do you dispose of a positive antigen test? Do you place the contents in the biohazard bag and carefully place it in a rubbish bin? What happens a positive test kit once it is discarded?

With thousands of antigen tests being used across Kerry in recent weeks - and more set to be used in the future - it raises concerns about whether or not they are being disposed of in a safe and efficient manner.

Privacy