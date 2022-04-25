Irish Water working to restore supply to hundreds of Tralee homes and businesses

Staff from Irish Water and Kerry County Council are working to restore supply to hundreds of homes and businesses in Tralee. Stock Image

Irish Water and Kerry County Council say they are working to restore water supply as quickly as possible to customers in Tralee town Centre.

As a result of a burst water main hundreds of homes and businesses in the Shanakill, Cloonanorig, Monavalley, Gallowsfield, Rock St and Oakpark areas, as well as parts of Tralee town centre, have been left without water.

Repair works are underway and Irish Water said they are being conducted as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimise disruption to the community. Supply is expected to be restored later this evening.

A spokesperson for Irish Water said it typically, takes two to three hours following the completion of repairs for normal supply to restore to all customers affected by “an unplanned outage”.

“We understand the inconvenience unplanned outages can have on customers and we appreciate your patience as we work to return the water supply to homes and businesses as quickly as possible,” said the Irish Water spokesperson.