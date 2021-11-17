Irish Water branded a ‘failure’ and a ‘joke’

Sinn Féin Cllr Deirdre Ferris and Director of Services at Kerry County Council (KCC) John Breen clashed over the amount time that Irish Water allocates to dealing with customer complaints in Kerry.

Cllr Ferris tabled a motion at Monday’s full meeting asking that KCC members be advised of all projects and awaiting works, committed to, and approved by Irish Water in Kerry, including full progress updates, and expected timelines for all.

She called Irish Water a ‘failure’ and a ‘joke’ that refuses to give answers. She explained that elected representatives are being left at the coalface of public anger whenever water disruptions occur, as was the case in parts of North Kerry when a recent boil notice was put in place.

“The problem here is Irish Water do not clarify anything; they do not submit themselves to anything. They give you a date and then they don’t turn up or they change it. We are the ones who are held accountable within the communities because of the failures of a state body…who are effectively a failure in this country,” she said. Cllr Ferris added that the executive of KCC must hold Irish Water to account.

But KCC’s John Breen asked Cllr Ferris to look back over the past number of months when councillors asked Irish Water officials to come before them, they did so.

“We had a representative of Irish Water at our July meeting outlining that he would come back with further information, and he did,” Mr Breen said.

“He came back to the September meeting along with three others who gave presentations on work that Irish Water is doing…over the last four months alone we have had input from Irish Water every single month. We’ve had opportunities for councillors to raise issues with them and they’ve come back with answers and updated us...I do think it is important that we have a balance,” he added.

But Cllr Ferris sought to clarify this view by saying years had passed with very limited input from Irish Water.

“The reason we had so much time with Irish Water is that for more than 12 months we have been demanding that they come down and speak to us about the issues in the county.

“It’s a bit disingenuous to say they gave us all this free time for nothing, they didn’t,” Cllr Ferris said.