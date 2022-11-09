Irish language plan to be drawn up for new areas in South Kerry

Nascadh Uíbh Ráthaigh Chairperson, Breandán Ó Caoimh and Co-ordinator Joe Saunders announcing plans for the preparation of a Language Plan for areas on the edge of the South Kerry Gaeltacht from Kells to Castlecove

Parts of South Kerry previously left out of Irish-language planning are now set to be included after funding and support were secured from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.

A newly formed community-based group, Nascadh Uíbh Ráthaigh, has brought together people from Kells to Castlecove, and the group has confirmed that it has been successful with a special-case funding application to ensure that those areas pushed outside the Gaeltacht boundaries of 1956 will now have access to language-planning resources.

The next few months will see a process of public meetings and planning; local research and surveys; community feedback and finally the drafting of an action plan designed to help access funding for language-related activities over the coming years.

Cathaoirleach of Nascadh Uíbh Ráthaigh, Breandán Ó Caoimh, said the communities of South Kerry will now be able to collaborate as they strive to promote the Irish language. This will give all areas a chance to align with efforts already underway within the official Gaeltacht and its designated service town, Cahersiveen.

“We already have two excellent plans and processes underway in Cahersiveen and Gaeltacht Uíbh Ráthaigh, and so we are delighted to announce that the surrounding communities as well as Waterville, which is partly within and partly outside the Gaeltacht, now have their own opportunity to boost their own use of An Ghaolinn,” he said.

With a public recruitment process now complete, the Committee has also announced the appointment of Joe Saunders to coordinate the production of the plan over the next six months.

“The most important aspect of the process is to hear the voice of communities. That will be the foundation for a plan that is inclusive, realistic and builds on the unique attributes of the area. Most importantly, local ownership of the plan will be the main factor driving its success,” said Breandán.

The first public meeting will take place in Foilmore Community Hall at 8pm on Tuesday, November 15. Dates for meetings in the other venues throughout the area will be announced very shortly