Irish language film shot in Dingle to to officially open Kerry Film Festival

Cillian Ó Gairbhí, one of the stars of a new Irish language film, Tarrac - which was filmed in Dingle - and which will open the Kerry International Film Festival.

The Dingle Peninsula – no stranger to the spotlight of the of the movie industry in recent years - will be back on the cinema screen once again this week as a film shot in the area, Tarrac, officially opens the Kerry International Film Festival next week on Thursday, October 20.

An Irish language film, Tarrac is an intimate character drama set in the Kerry Gaeltacht. In the film, Aoife Ní Bhraoin returns home to help her father, Brendán ‘The Bear’ Ó Briain, recover from a heart attack. Day to day the pair seem to get along just fine but as the film progresses, the audience will find that there is so much that has been left unsaid about the loss of Aoife’s mother.

While at home, Aoife is also lured back into the competitive world of Naomhóg rowing. With a big race approaching, Aoife's grief for her mother which she has suppressed for years comes to the surface.

Kerry and its surrounding environs were pivotal to making the film what it is, the film writer’s writer Eugene O’Brien said this week.

Read More

“Kerry was absolutely vital to the film” he said, adding that "the location has such great identity from the language to the landscape to the characters and indeed the boat itself."

Tarrac is directed by Declan Recks, written by Eugene O'Brien, and produced by Clíona Ní Bhuachalla of Icebox Films and the cast includes Kelly Gough, Lorcan Crantich, Kate Nic Chonaonaigh, Kate Finegan, Rachel Feeney & Cillian Ó Gairbhí.

Tarrac had its premiere at Galway Film Fleadh in July, where Director of Photography, Patrick Jordan was awarded Best Cinematography in an Irish Film. It is is the latest film to come from the highly successful Cine4 funding scheme for Irish-language film, a partnership between from TG4, Screen Ireland and the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland.

The opening night of the festival will be celebrated with a reception hosted by Randles Hotel Killarney on Thursday 20 October, which will be followed by a screening of Tarrac in the IMC Killarney. Tickets are available to buy here.