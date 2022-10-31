Ireland’s first Gaeltacht community school officially opens in Kerry

Minister for Eduation Norma Foley TD unveiling the plaque at the opneing of Scoil an Ghleanna Community National School with pupils Colm MacGabhainn, Joshua O Meachair, Jimmy Murphy and Réaltín Ní Chonnchubh, Principal Sorcha Ní Chatháin, Julianne McGillicuddy, Pádraig Ó Donnabháin, Colm McEvoy CEO ETB, Maria Brennan, Captaen Donncha Ó Síodhacháin, Gerardette Úí Chéillrachair, Pa Daly TD, Anne O'Dwyer Director of Schools ETB, on Friday. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin / Domnick Walsh photography.

Minister for Eduation Norma Foley TD at the opening of Scoil an Ghleanna Community National School with Nora Murphy who started school 90 years ago 1932 at The Glen School. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin / Domnick Walsh photography.

Pupils at the opening of Scoil an Ghleanna Community National School on Friday. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin / Domnick Walsh photography

Pupils Julianne Moran, Seoidín Ní Chonachuir, Dolta O'Suilleabhain and Réaltín Ní Chonnchubh at the opening of Scoil an Ghleanna Community National School on Friday. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin / Domnick Walsh photography.

Minister for Eduation Norma Foley TD at the opening of Scoil an Ghleanna Community National School with Principal Sorcha Ní Chatháin, Deputy Principal Cilian Ó Liongsigh, Susanne Ní Laoire, Pádraigín Ní Shúilleabhain, Anne Marie Golden, Sharon Musgrave, Sinead Silva and Sarah Dillonat The Glen School. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin / Domnick Walsh photography.

Mairead Sheahan with her granddaughter Sophie Hughes at the opening of Scoil an Ghleanna Community National School on Friday. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin / Domnick Walsh photography

Captaen Donncha Ó Síodhacháin ó Óglaigh na hÉireann presenting the National Flag to pupil Tiernan McGillicuddy at the opening of Scoil an Ghleanna Community National School on Friday. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin / Domnick Walsh photography.

Maureen and Noel O'Sullivan, Eileen O'Connor with their grandchildren Dolta O'Sullivan and Réaltín Ní Chonnacubhair at the opeing of Scoil an Ghleanna Community National School on Friday. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin / Domnick Walsh photography.

Pupils enjoying the opening of their school Scoil an Ghleanna Community National School on Friday. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin / Domnick Walsh photography.

Three generations at the school with the Minister for Eduation Norma Foley TD who officially opened Scoil an Ghleanna Community National School (front) Dualta Ó Súilleabháin, Maureen O'Sullivan, Féilim Ó Súilleabháin, Noel O'Sullivan, Kitty O'Sullivan, Emma Ní Chéilleachair (back from left) Jack Ó Céilleachair, Ger O'Sullivan, Luke Ó Catháin, Sorcha Ní Chatháin, Antaine Ó Súilleabháin, Norma Foley, Gerardette Uí Chéilleachair, Seán Ó Céilleachair, Katie Ní Chéilleachair. at The Glen School.Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin / Domnick Walsh photography.

Pupil Emma Remagen making a special presentation to Minister for Education Norma Foley with (right) Principal Sorcha Ní Chatháin Minister for Education Norma Foley TD officially opened Scoil an Ghleanna Community National School on Friday. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin / Domnick Walsh photography.

Last Friday’s celebration at Scoil an Ghleanna Community National School (CNS) in South Kerry had been a long time coming, but finally the school community got to celebrate its new patronage and status as the country’s first Gaeltacht Community School.

Though its new patronage, moving from a Catholic school to multidenominational under Kerry ETB, came into place in 2019, due to COVID, it isn’t until now that the official celebration was able to take place.

Education Minister Norma Foley paid a special visit to the school last week for its official opening ceremony.

She was joined by school staff, parents, community representatives, Kerry ETB board members, and local councillors as well as the pupils of Scoil an Ghleanna for the momentous occasion

Addressing the event, Minister Foley said: “I am delighted to mark this historic occasion of the official opening of Scoil an Ghleanna Community National School as the country’s first Gaeltacht community national school. I am acutely aware of the proud tradition and importance that this school has in the Glen.

“Community national schools are an integral part of our education system, and it is heartening to see so many from the local community here today. I want to congratulate Principal Sorcha Ní Chatháin on this momentous day.”

Ms Ní Chatháin and the Cathaoirleach of their Board of Management, retired primary school inspector Pádraig Ó Donnabháin, welcomed the gathering.

Scoil an Ghleanna is the only multidenominational school in the area, providing a choice in education for parents. It is the second Kerry ETB community school. Families can also avail of school transport from across the district.

Ms Ní Chatháin added, "We, in Scoil an Ghleanna, are proud to be a Gaeltacht Community National School under the patronage of Kerry Education and Training Board. We are a vibrant and energetic school, and we are dedicated to providing the best possible education to our pupils. The members of our school community have shown great determination in supporting us, thus ensuring that the strong history of education in The Glen continues into the future. Ní neart go cur le chéile.”