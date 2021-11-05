Ireland sporting great Louise honoured in her native Finuge

Louise in action with Kerry against Donegal’s Shannon McGroddy in the 2014 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship Round 2 Qualifier.

Louise Galvin, second left, presented with a collage of her great sporting achievements on the fields of rugby, basketball and Gaelic football - with Axel Foley’s sister Rosie, Jimmy Deenihan and Louise’s husband Donnacha Walsh. Photo by Liam Kelly.

McCarthy’s Bar in Finuge was the setting for a great night of celebration this past weekend as the community came out in force to honour one of their own, sporting great Louise Galvin, for her many achievements.

Louise took to sports like a duck to water, excelling at both Gaelic football and basketball in her younger years before making her move over to rugby in her mid 20s, and there she has once again shone in a new sporting code.

In football circles, she made it on to the Kerry senior team and played on one All-Ireland final losing team.

She also captained the Ireland Under-20s basketball team and won one senior cap before teams were disbanded due to a lack of funding within Basketball Ireland.

Her move to rugby also brought with it success, playing in the Women’s Sevens circuit full-time for five years before retiring last year.

With a list of achievements as long as Louise’s, it’s no wonder that another sporting great from Finuge, Jimmy Deenihan, was called on to compère on a night when former international rugby player Rosie Foley; James Weldon from Basketball Ireland and Louise’s husband and former Kerry star Donnchadh Walsh also joined in with the celebration of Louise’s career.

To highlight the pride the local community has in her, a photo montage representing Louise’s sterling career was placed on the wall in McCarthy’s bar as guests including Louise’s mom, Kay; her brother, Enda; and her sisters, Audrey, Ciara and Fiona, watched on.

A special tribute was also paid on the night to Louise’s late father, Aidan, who was chairperson of the local Finuge GAA club for more than 25 years.

Louise and Donnchadh will have plenty more reason to celebrate too in the future with the couple’s first child expected in March.